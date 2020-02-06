Advertisement

Rogers previously announced that testing of the Samsung 5G phone on the company’s 5G network has been completed.

While we don’t know exactly which phone the company was talking about as the South Korean company has 5G variants of the S10, Note 10, Fold and A90, Rogers’ website has led us to believe that it is probably the Canadian variant of the is Galaxy S20 5G.

The following website is a login page where you can get notifications when Samsung starts the device.

Although we suspected it was the S20 series, Joe Natale, CEO of Rogers, said this 5G smartphone will be available in March. Samsung Canada recently commented that it wants to be a leading 5G mobile phone provider and plans to launch the country’s first 5G mobile phone.

With Samsung becoming the first company to bring 5G-ready phones to Canada, other manufacturers like LG, Google and even Apple may follow.

Rogers has started rolling out Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. However, no phones are currently authorized for the network. When the S20 starts, it is the first authorized handset in Canada.

This 5 G network will use a 2.5 GHz spectrum in the city center. Bell recently announced that it will partner with Nokia to launch its 5G in Canada.

Source: Rogers

