Advertisement

Rogers currently offers two appealing iPhone XS deals.

With the first offer you get half the price of the phone, while with the second offer you can buy a second one for free. I will start by explaining the contract for a single phone as it applies to the sale of multiple phones.

Save $ 685 on a 64 GB iPhone XS

This deal can be requested online and will secure you a single 64 GB iPhone XS for about half. That means the total cost of the phone over two years is only $ 600.

Advertisement

According to Rogers’ website, users can buy the phone for $ 0 with monthly payments of $ 24.99 for 24 months.

If you get this plan with Rogers’ unlimited $ 10 / $ 75 plan, your monthly cost will be $ 99 before tax.

BOGO Deal

This second offer is only commercially available and uses all of the above information.

That means you buy the first iPhone XS and all the discounts above will be applied. However, you can purchase another iPhone for free, but both must be part of a Rogers Infinite plan.

However, this is not a bad thing as the cheapest Infinite plan is Rogers’ best deal. It comes with 10 GB of basic data throttled to 512 kbps if you use more than 10 GB. This plan costs $ 75 a month, but Rogers has another promotion that will raise $ 10 if you add a row to an existing account, which means the second plan will cost $ 65 a month ,

Essentially, these are two iPhone XS phones, each with 10GB of unlimited data, which cost each user around $ 82 plus taxes per month.

Source: Rogers

Advertisement