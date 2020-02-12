Advertisement

The message from a dingy studio in Budapest is smooth. Grinning staff from the Hungarian cable channel Dikh TV calls to the camera: “About the Roma, but not only for the Roma!”

The promotion slot reflects the mission of Hungary’s first dedicated Roma TV station: bringing the culture of their marginalized community to the attention of a wider audience.

With around seven percent of the nearly 10 million inhabitants, the Roma are the largest minority group in the EU.

But according to EU data, more than 80 percent live in poverty, and according to experts, many have to deal with deep-rooted discrimination and faster school segregation.

Bernard Rorke of the European Roma Rights Center based in Budapest says that Dikh’s success “depends on the outcome of a broader struggle for media pluralism and the hearing and hearing of minorities in Hungary” Photo: AFP / Attila KISBENEDEK

Dikh TV from Budapest, launched on YouTube in 2015, is getting bigger and can deliver a rare Roma success story.

Since September, the combination of light entertainment and youth content – including a Romanian educational program – has been available to millions of households on Hungary’s cable networks.

And with a rich media investor now plowing in funds and expertise, the channel moves to a modern studio in April.

New programs, both commissioned and homemade, including a live breakfast show, are also planned.

“We started out as amateurs but are becoming professional,” anchor woman Fruzsina Balogh [26] told AFP in a back office that also serves as a make-up room.

Dikh TV based in Budapest, launched in 2015, means “Look” in the Romani language, is scaled up and can present a rare Roma success story Photo: AFP / Attila KISBENEDEK

Her family member, the founder of Dikh TV, Elek Balogh, 48, grew up as one of nine children in a “gypsy settlement”, a street with houses of earth and brick straw in the town of Nagyecsed, near the Romanian border.

His interest in the media began when his father, who worked as a worker in Budapest, gave him a camera.

“About the Roma, but not only for the Roma” is the happy message from Dikh TV to Hungarian viewers Photo: AFP / Attila KISBENEDEK

After he himself moved to the capital, Balogh told AFP that he was “bored” by the regular media who “failed” his community.

Public media broadcast only a short weekly Roma cultural magazine in a little-viewed early morning slot.

“Most media are not interested in the reality of our lives. We are usually shown in a bad light,” Balogh said during a production break.

“A crime committed by a gypsy receives wide publicity; the same crimes committed by non-Roma do not,” he explained.

Balogh, self-taught media skills and borrowing equipment from friends, started broadcasting Dikh TV online, first with a program of music requests and then – after encouraging feedback from viewers – a talk show.

The breakthrough of Elek Balogh came after he had made a music clip with a teenage talent that drew millions of views. Photo: AFP / Attila KISBENEDEK

A breakthrough came after he had made a music clip with a teenage talent that attracted millions of views.

Balogh then wrote and directed a sandy soap opera with a Roma family struggling with debt, a situation that many Hungarians endure.

“It had recognizable characters, so we also received letters from non-Roma fans,” he said.

Bernard Rorke of the European Roma Rights Center, based in Budapest, says that Dikh “is important in presenting a nuanced image of Roma broadcasts by Roma”.

Its success, however, depends on “the outcome of a broader struggle for media pluralism and for minority voices to be heard and heard in Hungary,” he told AFP.

The friction between Roma and non-Roma has recently been rekindled by Hungarian populist prime minister Viktor Orban.

Orban said that Hungarians were angry at a court ruling granting Roma financial compensation for a school divorce case, and described the decision as “very unfair.”

Right groups and representatives of the Roma community have slammed Orban’s remarks.

“We are scapegoats, even if a court defends us,” Balogh said, adding that Dikh TV intentionally remains politically free.

The channel has still attracted negative attention, with some billboards for the cable launch daubed with racist graffiti and Balogh receives “insulting phone calls” every week.

Last year an ultra-nationalist politician accused the channel of “anti-Hungarian racism” and said that his “foreign financing” could pose a threat to national security.

The Romanian investor Radu Morar, a successful television and radio magnate, takes away such allegations and says that Dikh is closing a gap in the market.

“I have generally found the Hungarians’ reaction fantastic. They love the cooking program and discover Roma recipes,” Morar told AFP.

Dikh’s business prospects “look positive so far,” said Daniel Szalay, editor of the media1.hu news site.

“It has serious financial support, a large advertising sales contract that has recently been signed and can make programs at low costs,” he told AFP.

Now that Dikh has around 20 employees, mainly Roma, Balogh says he appreciates being no longer a “one-man team”.

“Back in Nagyecsed, all gypsies look at it and are proud of its success. That’s a great feeling,” he said.

