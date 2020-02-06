Advertisement

Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) investment firm Bain Capital benefited from billions between 1992 and 1997 by collecting huge dividends for investors, which eventually led to layoffs for thousands of American workers.

In 1984, Romney was a co-founder of Bain Capitol, which made a number of investments in small and medium-sized American companies to make a profit for investors and to keep American workers out of work.

The best known are five companies in which Romneys Bain Capital invested, which brought a profit for themselves and the investors and then left bankruptcy, layoffs and closure. AOL Finance reported in 2012 the financial devastation that Romneys Bain Capital has inflicted on American workers.

In 1992 Romneys Bain Capital invested $ 5 million in American Pad & Paper and generated $ 100 million in dividends. Nearly 400 American workers in Marion, Indiana were fired and the small company filed for bankruptcy in 2000.

“I really feel that he didn’t care about the workers. It was all about profit in front of people,” Randy Johnson, a former employee of the plant, told People’s World in 2012.

Johnson said of the layoffs that began in the mid-1990s after AMPAD, which was acquired by Romneys Bain Capital, bought the paper company:

They quickly fired every single employee. They led the laid-off workers out of the building. They handed the applications to them when they left and told the workers if they wanted to work for the new company. You were welcome to apply.

Similarly, Romney’s Bain Capital invested in 1994 in Dade Behring, a manufacturing company that supplied supplies to the medical diagnostics industry. Romney received dividends of $ 1.78 billion for investors while the company filed for bankruptcy and 2,000 Americans laid off workers in Deerfield, Illinois; Glasgow, Delaware; Westwood, Massachusetts; Miami, Florida; and Puerto Rico.

Some former Dade Behring employees remembered the New York Times how their lives had changed when their employers were taken over by Dade at the behest of Romney’s Bain Capital:

Cutting costs became a mantra in the company. After his employer, DuPont, was bought by Dade, William T. Mowrey, a field engineer, said his generous pension plan had been replaced with a 401 (k).; His salary was cut by $ 1 an hour, which cost him an annual income of $ 2,000. When he worked overtime, his new bosses refused to pay them. “You were just trying to milk as much as possible out of us” he said. (Emphasis added)

Mr. Mowrey, now 54, has quit. Many workers, such as Mr. Shoemaker, the Dade employee in Westwood, and his wife, a temporary employee at the same plant, did not leave the company on their own terms. When they lost their jobs in 1997, they had to give up plans to buy their first house together. “It caused a lot of stress,” said Mr. Shoemaker, 59, who had made more than $ 80,000 a year. (Emphasis added)

Romney’s Bain Capital also invested $ 47 million in DDI Corporation in 1997 and benefited from nearly $ 90 million before the company filed for bankruptcy and sacked 2,100 American workers. In another case, Romney’s Bain Capital invested $ 60 million in GS International in 1993, securing a $ 65 million profit before the company went bankrupt in 2002 and fired 750 American workers.

One of Romney’s most destructive investments for American workers came when Bain Capital acquired stage stores in the late 1980s with a $ 5 million investment before the company went public in 1996.

In 2000, after Romney’s Bain Capital had earned at least $ 184 million, stage stores went bankrupt and nearly 6,000 American workers were laid off, with more than 300 branches closing. Almost all stage stores in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and about 50 stores across Texas closed.

Only after stage management was taken over by a new management, long after Romney Bain Capital became involved, did the retail company start to grow again.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

