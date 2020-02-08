Advertisement

It’s just a matter of time before someone turns around Kobe Bryant‘s story about a big Hollywood blockbuster … so it says Ron Howard Who says the guy had a life that was suitable for the big screen?

Howard is one of the most powerful people in the film industry – he has worked closely with the NBA superstar recently Dwyane Wade for a new documentary that will be released soon.

So we had to ask if he would consider working on a Black Mamba project sometime in the future, and Howard says he’s definitely intrigued.

“If the opportunity is given under the right circumstances, sure. Without a doubt,” said Howard.

One of the biggest problems with a possible Kobe film is timing – Ron says working with the family is vital, but they’re still staggering away the tragedy and have to mourn before jumping into a movie.

Ron says that whoever ultimately tells Kobe’s story has to be particularly sensitive.

Howard was not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but also a great guy, an aspiring artist, and a promising entrepreneur who wanted to do some BIG things before his tragic death.

As we reported earlier, Kobe was a partner in the UFC, was deeply involved in the tech industry and made big strides in entertainment after winning an Oscar for his animated short film. “Dear basketball, “

REST IN PEACE.

