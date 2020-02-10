Advertisement

Lakers striker Anthony Davis (left) shoots while Sun striker Cheick Diallo defends in the first half of Monday’s game at Staples Center. Davis has 25 points in a 125-100 win. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Phoenix Suns striker Cameron Johnson (left) is defended by JaVale McGee in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (right) shoots while Phoenix Suns striker Cheick Diallo defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James, second from right, passes the ball while Phoenix Suns Cameron Johnson, second from left, Guard Devin Booker and Guard Ricky Rubio in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, February 10 defend the ball, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers security guard Rondo (right) shoots while Phoenix Suns security guard Ty Jerome (center) defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Phoenix Suns striker Elie Okobo (center) shoots while Los Angeles Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma (center), Dwight Howard (left), in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, February 10, 2020, defended in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Ricky Rubio, the guardian of Phoenix Suns, left, blocks a pass intended for Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) Advertisement

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (left) shoots while Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cheick Diallo (left) of Phoenix Suns shoots while LeBron James, the striker from Los Angeles Lakers, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right) shoots as Phoenix Suns striker Kelly Oubre Jr. watches the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020 , (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Phoenix Suns striker Mikal Bridges shoots as Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Dwight Howard, who is in the center of the Los Angeles Lakers, has a rebound when Phoenix Suns striker Cheick Diallo detains him in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Phoenix Suns striker Elie Okobo (left) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers security guard Rondo defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James, right, shoots as Phoenix Sun striker Elie Okobo defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Jevon Carter (right) of Phoenix Suns shoots as Troy Daniels (left) of Los Angeles Lakers (left) defend Quinn Cook (left) and Dwight Howard (left) in the second half of an NBA basketball game. Monday, February 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams will teach his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (center) shoots while Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (second from left) and right-hand striker Mikal Bridges (second from left) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, October 10 February 2020, defend in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (center) of Phoenix Suns shoots while Dwight Howard (left) of Los Angeles Lakers and Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Los Angeles , The Lakers won 125-100. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Left-wing Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James throws powder into the air as teammates watch an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles on Monday, February 10, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Four nights ago, the crowd at the Staples Center literally greeted the prospect of replacing the Rondo district.

On Monday evening, Rondo felt this warmth – against all odds.

The 33-year-old Point Guard showed a profound skill and was able to beat the Lakers (40-12) with only 23 points in a 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns (21-33).

Rondo’s 9-against-13 shooting night brought him 23 points into the season with six assists. It was so hot when it shot its fourth and last 3-pointer of the night in the fourth quarter. An audible gasp of anticipation hissed for a shooter who only makes a third of his attempts this season.

“We depended on him to shoot those shots, be aggressive,” said all-star striker Anthony Davis. “And he showed you what he can do tonight, he does it all the time in practice and we understand that he wants to involve the boys, but it will only open the floor to involve the boys, the more aggressively he does is. ”

He led an experiment in which Lakers Bank left understaffed Suns Bank 62-36. Davis led all goalscorers with 25 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists to successfully complete Phoenix for the Lakers’ second win in a row.

Rondo was the most controversial Lakers player among fans, especially at times when there has been a lull in the past two months. On social media, the screaming peaked after shortening his minutes, even though trainer Frank Vogel supported him and maintained his role. Rondo’s puzzling demeanor fueled the fire a little – even on Monday night after his biggest game in a month, he refused to speak to the media.

It seemed like a potential turning point when Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hosted Darren Collison, the former UCLA star, who made a comeback from his surprising retirement last summer. In a surreal moment, Collison’s image shot over the jumbotron and was briefly celebrated by the crowd, knowing that a potential recruit was making a decision – and possibly taking on the backup point guard role that Rondo had previously held.

In the following days, Collison decided to stay retired. Rondo decided to take action against Phoenix.

The often criticized point guard completed a one-man rally in the second quarter, throwing back an 8-0 run with three pointers and a finger roll layup. The suns gave him plenty of space on the 3-point line and he looked comfortable enough to meet his wide-open views from below.

By the end of his 14-minute first-half break, Rondo had accumulated 15 points and three assists, the Lakers had climbed 11 points, and the crowd – who had already brought him a few boos at their last home game – applauded politely when he checked out.

Vogel said he expected Rondo to have more of these gems in it than the Lakers are getting into the playoffs.

“He is an accomplished veterinarian – he is someone who will take the opportunity,” he said. “Boys in their thirties, 82 games, they’ll have some nights where you don’t look as excited as they did in the early twenties, but if it matters, he’ll be there for us.”

It happened one night when the Lakers, who had lost three of their last four at Staples, needed help. LeBron James had a relatively memorable game where 16 shots were required to get 17 points and where he only had one turnover (eight) less than his Assist Total (nine). It was the third game in a row in which James had made at least six sales, an inevitable companion of a night on which he completed impressively difficult outlet passes for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Davis.

The Suns were far from playing with a full deck: Aron Baynes, Dario Saric, and Frank Kaminsky were already out, and DeAndre Ayton was shut out hours before the jump. Phoenix had to play with Cheick Diallo as the starting center.

The Suns felt the rush of Lakers as the home team made another 30 rebounds. Phoenix was also surpassed in color 58-38. Dwight Howard had another double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds), Kyle Kuzma got energy from the bank (nine points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Avery Bradley continued a hot streak (3 for 4 from deep, 12 Points) ).

The biggest problem, however, was the disappearance of Devin Booker, which was enveloped by Lakers defenders all evening. The all-star nudge, which averages 27 points per game, was only 2 for 11 points from the field, which corresponds to 10 points.

“They’re trying to limit his touches, try to limit his rhythm beats, and hopefully he won’t get it going early,” said Danny Green, who faced the challenge of stopping one of the league’s most successful goalscorers. “It wasn’t just me, it was a collective effort. JaVale (McGee) was great at the edge, protecting the edge and making sure it didn’t get anything easy on the basket or paint. I just made sure that he was behind doesn’t attract great looks to the arc. ”

The Lakers won their 40th game of the season before the All Star break, which the franchise had not done since the 2009/10 season.

James passed another milestone in the third quarter, becoming number 5 among the NBA leaders in free throws, overtaking Michael Jordan (7,327). No. 4 is Oscar Robertson with 7,694.

The Lakers have only one game left before the All Star break, a street game in Denver. They hope to confirm their vision for the early season that the players in their dressing room are all they need – even those with whom the fans are restless have some good nights to offer.

“We knew when we put this team together, we felt like a master team once we put the team together,” said Davis. “So we still have that trust in our players, we just have to do the things we do again and play the defense like tonight, and we’ll be fine.”

✨ @ RajonRondo’s seasonal high of 23 PTS (4: 5-3: 00 p.m.) helped @ Lakers to win at the Staples Center! pic.twitter.com/07p3NCFDVB

– NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2020

Frank Vogel on today’s 9-man change and @ RajonRondo’s big night off the bench. pic.twitter.com/sHBLBIZtM7

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 11, 2020

@ KingJames on Rondo’s seasonal high of 23 points, the All Star break and Wednesday’s matchup in Denver. pic.twitter.com/4ylZR7rK8Z

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 11, 2020

The Brow (25 PTS & 10 REB) started work during the victory in LA! 😤 pic.twitter.com/8jG3yHZgwX

– NBA TV (@NBATV) February 11, 2020

“We want to make sure that we become the way we are defensive as a team.” @ AntDavis23 about the #Lakers picking it up in defense tonight. pic.twitter.com/PXKlXE0qHe

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 11, 2020

“I’m just trying to do everything I can to help this team win and play as hard as possible.” @ LakersReporter with @DwightHoward after his double-double (14 points, 15 reb) in today’s win. pic.twitter.com/val7DXz8bn

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 11, 2020

LeBron Vision! Lake # LakeShow pic.twitter.com/53jn059cYl

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN), February 11, 2020

LBJ starts it like a cannon 🤯

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/3KS2glvnzw

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers), February 11, 2020

Smooth counterfeiting, smooth travel 🏎️

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/CVeQxFCSCM

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers), February 11, 2020

Advertisement