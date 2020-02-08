Advertisement

It is a well known addiction. Dreams of larger windows, terrazzo floors and cupboards without handles so that visitors do not know that they are cupboards at all.

But does a granite countertop fill the void inside? Or do you simply draw attention to the condition of your cabinets? And wouldn’t everything be solved if only you had this island in the kitchen?

The Franks warned of this unrest a long time ago: “I still like my old three-part suite. But it’s in the shed and I have no place, oh no no. “

The online gurus have put it more clearly: “Obsessed with home decorations? You may have problems with your self-image. “And here, of course, it started with Gaelic football. Thorough disgust with yourself.

Now they are forced to nibble and stow away, knock out a wall here and add an advanced marker there. And yet the obvious adjustments are resisted; Eleven, no points, handball.

They will likely have to rebuild the whole thing soon, as they may have turned a pillar. But it keeps them busy.

And it was a largely victimless obsession. So far, the contagion has spread to skidding.

Usually, the self-image of skidding would be robust enough at this time of year to resist the progress of a Dermot Bannon. An idea man.

As John Kiely put it last week and released the dogs on hurling bannons: “The game is fine, leave it alone. You’re welcome.”

To work a bit, Hurling is already the good room in the ATM. Even if this means that it is used sparingly only on special occasions.

But somehow, skidding has turned out to be vulnerable this spring. Perhaps it was the small increase in boredom triggered by the return of Tipp and Kilkenny to a final across Ireland.

Or maybe the flinging people got a taste for redecorating with the new yellow ball. What if we’re even there when we build on a sin?

Sin has always had a certain fascination for ATM people. Maybe it’s because of the widespread removal of old-fashioned confession boxes.

There were several flirts to get on with, but in the end most people thought better of it, just like with hot tubs. Until now.

The Gah has already increased its loan to improve a prison. But the sudden conviction that a dumpster has to be built in time for the arrival of the visitors, we would once have called afigary.

In 2011, Diarmaid ÓMuirithes words that we no longer use (much more) listed a figure (or figure) as threatened with extinction.

It’s certainly a comeback in this time of quick decisions and Trumpian whims.

Football made the man out of nowhere who can catch a ball king. And this figure also has momentum. Cork will support it. Barry Kelly approved it. The Hurling Development Chair Jimmy O’Dwyer is on board.

In the supposed war against cynicism, all hands are on deck.

In all sports there is a certain discrepancy between what managers and players see as good decision-making and what outsiders consider to be cynicism.

When is a foul right?

This line is much clearer in Gaelic football, as people like Patrick Horgan do not protrude from the crossbar from 100 meters away.

If you’re wondering whether to commit a foul in Gaelic football, the answer is usually yes.

But of course 90% of these fouls cannot be punished with a visit to sin just because an opponent didn’t fall in a certain way.

There is only a penance for the player who pulls his man down instead of holding him up. It is a war against the naive cynic.

When spinning, the foul decision requires enough nuance to be an entertaining side effect in itself.

An early yellow for a cynical corner kick is a clear handicap that every striker will take advantage of. There is a fine line between professionalism and lack of discipline.

However, the standing game rules committee insists that sin will solve everything and they have numbers to prove it.

Out of 625 fouls in 20 games between 2017 and 19, 29 were considered “professional” and no attempt was made to recover the ball fairly.

However, it is their own breakdown of these 29 fouls that illustrates the pitfalls of their goal: 16 drew a yellow card, one a red card and 12 none at all.

In other words, they want to add a new sanction to the arsenal of referees who cannot be persuaded to consistently implement what is already available to them.

There was one such episode in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday when Sean O’Brien, who was already on yellow, capsized Alan Cadogan from behind.

His case looked up and down, but James Owens explored the gray area at his fingertips and chose the feather duster and the “Don’t let me come back to you, Sean”.

He could have gone black. Because that seems to be the most likely use of a new hurling construction – as a halfway house, as a fudge.

A means to circumvent the final sanction. A cell for petty criminals.

It is even said that Richie Hogan could have been spared last August with 10 minutes thinking time and three Ave Maria.

Of course, Richie’s sin is not covered by black card legislation. But once you’ve got a taste of nibbling and stowing, there’s still something to do.

And when the scapegoat is full of championship players, we can always build another expansion.

