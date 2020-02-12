Another “euphoric moment” was denied to Rory McIlroy when he became number one in the world for the first time since September 2015, and admits that he faces a difficult task of staying on the summit.

McIlroy and Brooks Koepka haven’t contested the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, but McIlroy has moved beyond the American due to the ambiguity of the two-year rolling ranking system.

Both are at the Genesis Invitational this week, where former US Open champion Webb Simpson is the only member of the top 10 in the world who is not participating in an event with many stars organized by Tiger Woods on the Riviera.

This is McIlroy’s 96th week overall as number one in the world, one behind the record for a European player by Sir Nick Faldo, although his lead over four-time major winner Koepka is only 0.03 points.

“Everyone keeps congratulating, but the work has only just started. It is difficult to stay there,” said McIlroy at a pre-tournament press conference.

“It’s a calculation based on how you’ve played in the past two years and I’ve played consistently well. The math adds up that I’m currently at the top of the list and have a chance to be there this week to stay.”

I have always said that doing the right things week after week, playing well, winning tournaments is a by-product, and hopefully if I can continue doing that, it will take care of itself.

When asked if it would be an anti-climax to be number one in a week, McIlroy added: “I already had this euphoric moment in 2012; I won the Honda Classic to become number one in the world. Tiger came down the track, I was able to hold him back, that was the really cool moment for me.

“At least I had one of them, that’s nice. It doesn’t matter to me whether I sat on the couch at home and got there or whatever, it is what it is.

“I’ve already had this experience and I think as long as you have this experience, especially when you are there for the first time, that’s all you need.”