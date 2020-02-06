Advertisement

Nicki Minaj has to take a seat and get information about what Pink parks went through – then she thought twice before discarding the lyrics … that’s how people from the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self-Development feel, along with Rosa’s nephew.

Anita Peek, CEO at The Institute Minaj, who had worked closely with Parks before her death, told TMZ: “If Rosa were still alive today, she would be extremely hurt if Minaj initiated her bus protest – one of the most significant moments of the civil rights movement.” a negative note for a song, even if it was just trying to be smart or funny.

Peek says segregation in America is absolutely not weird, and he thinks Nicki should have known better than recording texts that people would consider disrespectful.

One of these people is William McCauley“Parks’ nephew who tells us …” It was both heartbreaking and disrespectful that Nicki Minaj has a text in a song that can be used negatively when he mentions someone who offers her the freedoms she has today Has.”

We told the story … Minaj claims the line in their upcoming track called “Yikes” – which says “Everything you are bitches, Rosa Parks // Oh oh, get up” – it shouldn’t be disrespectful at all … the date of its release was still fixed.

Though Peek claims Rosa wouldn’t agree with Nicki, she says the legendary activist was all about positivity, so she wouldn’t judge the rapper … she would try to teach her.

In fact, Peek encourages Minaj to learn about it the history by Rosa who refuses to leave her place to a white man … and how serious and dangerous a situation was for parks.

She says that once Nicki understands how much Rosa endured so that her people can sit in the front of the bus – as shown in this famous photo replica – she would know why her song is so hurtful.

