SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The Rosamond Gifford Zoo hosts Aid for Australia events this Saturday and Sunday.

Your campaign to support Australian wildlife in the bushfires has raised over $ 10,000 to date.

The zoo plans to hold second aid for Australia Days this Saturday and Sunday. These events will raise money and awareness of Australian wildlife.

The AAZK chapter of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has sold shirts, hoodies and bracelets to support the Bushfires Emergency Wildlife Fund created by Victoria Zoo.

Zoos Victoria has veterinary and animal care teams in Australia that rescue, treat and rehabilitate the injured animals.

“We had a great response to this campaign,” said Zoo Director Ted Fox. “We see a great demand for t-shirts and hoodies, as well as information about the effects of the fires on the Australian wildlife.”

This weekend AAZK is selling shirts for $ 15, hoodies for $ 30 and bracelets for $ 2. They will also hold special keeper chats that introduce animals that are native to Australia.

The event will also include scavenger hunts, coloring stations, and information about the bushfires and rescue efforts.

According to Fox, two of the collection managers, Ashley Sheppard and April Zimpel, came up with the idea for the campaign after receiving questions from visitors who wanted to help.

“Our Australian partner, Zoos Victoria, will not only have boots on the ground to rescue and treat animals affected by the fire, but will also help restore animal habitats that were destroyed in the disaster,” said Sheppard.

Bush fires are usually expected during the Australian summer season from November to January. However, according to Sheppard, the fires this season are much longer and more widespread than before.

According to a press release from the zoo, over 27 million acres have been burned down and more than a billion animals have died. There were also more than 30 deaths related to the fires.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo plans to raise funds for another month through this campaign.

“The more people see the shirts and hoodies, the more interest there is, so we want to keep it going as long as possible,” said Fox.

AAZK was able to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of shirts and hoodies to the Bushfires Emergency Wildlife Fund. This is due to their clothing sponsor The Print Hub.

If you can’t come to the zoo, you can order online here.

If you would like to donate directly to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, click here.

Read the full calendar of events below:

#AidforAUS Weekend

Saturday Sunday

10:30 am – Amur Tiger Enrichment and Keeper Chat

11:00 o’clock. – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Kimberley Rock Monitor

11:30 a.m. – Cora the Rescue Dog Meet and Greet

12:00. – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Bluetongue Skink and Bearded Dragon

1:00 pm. – Small Mammal Keeper Chat

13:30 – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Kookaburra

14:00 clock – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Kimberley Rock Monitor

2.30. – Bactrian Camel Keeper Chat

15:00 – Meet and greet Hamilton, the goat from San Clemente Island

