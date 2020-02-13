Rosario Dawson is best known for her dramatic film roles and social activism. Cory Booker is best known for his political work, including a recent run on the nomination of the Democratic president.

Because politics and Hollywood do not always cross, some fans of one of these celebrities may not realize that the couple has a long-term relationship. Dawson recently talked about her personal life and recorded some sweet facts about her relationship with Booker, including his cute morning habit.

Rosario Dawson is no stranger to politics

Rosario Dawson | Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Although Dawson is best known for her time on the big screen, she is no stranger to politics. She started acting with a role in the controversial but critically acclaimed drama Kids and has since played a leading role in various television series and films.

Some of her most striking roles are the film version of Rent and Sin City. More recently she has played a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Claire Temple, a role she has played in the television series of Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage.

However, if she is not busy filming, Dawson is an avid supporter of many political goals. She launched the Voto Latino organization as a way to promote Latino youth voting. She has even been arrested for her political protests, including an anti-Iraq war protest in 2004 and a 2016 Democracy Spring protest.

At a certain point, she has also teased a potential run for the office. She considers it a responsibility for everyone.

“I take it back to the civil duty conversation: that we all have to contribute to civil society at some point, in one form or another,” she explained.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker started dating

Although the exact date of the start of their relationship is not clear, the couple became an item somewhere at the end of 2018. They were seen during a show on Broadway in January 2019 and some reported that they heard Dawson tell him in a playful way.

The couple had known each other for years at that time, after meeting each other in 2017 during a political event. In February 2019, Booker confirmed that he was in a relationship and told reporters, “I got a boo.”

The next month, Dawson also confirmed her relationship status by saying that she was “grateful to be with someone I respect and I love so much.” The relationship was officially on Instagram in April.

While rumors circulated that maybe they were breaking up when Dawson was noticeably absent from some of the Democratic debates, she showed up for a later event and explained speculation.

Rosario Dawson unveiled a sweet morning routine

Dawson spoke about Women’s Health about her personal habits and her relationship. Although she said they were not engaged, she admitted that she and Booker had discussed the marriage.

In addition to the deeper view of their relationship, Dawson revealed some sweet details about the little things that make their time together special.

“Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song, meaning he keeps our relationship in his head and heart for a few minutes each morning before he enters his big day,” Dawson explained.

She also bears a constant reminder of him to keep their relationship in mind. He gave her an anchor chain, a symbol of the stability he hopes to offer her.

Dawson gushes about maturity and supporting their relationship: “I’ve never been this close to anyone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past.”