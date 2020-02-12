Advertisement

The enchanted actress Rose McGowan has classified Natalie Portman as a “cheater” after wearing an Oscar award-winning cloak embroidered on the fabric in the name of overlooked directors.

Portman turned heads at the Academy Awards on Sunday night when she appeared in an outfit with the names of filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang. The cape was created to draw attention to the shortage of women nominated for top-class director awards.

But McGowan, who is not a binary, accused Portman of “playing the part of someone who cares,” the Guardian reports.

“I find Portman’s kind of activism profoundly offensive to those of us who actually do the job,” McGowan wrote on Facebook.

The actor banged the Black Swan star, accusing her of not supporting female directors in their own work. She claimed that the actress only worked with directors twice, including a film she directed.

However, the Guardian reports that Portman worked with Mira Nair on the short film compilation “I Love You” in New York and on the planetarium staged by Rebecca Zlotowski.

McGowan also criticized Portman for not hiring directors through her own production company, Handsomecharlie Film. Of the company’s seven films, only one was female.

In her Facebook post, McGowan wrote about Portman: “You are the problem.”

Rose McGowan continued: “Lip service is the problem … I want to highlight you because you are the youngest in a long line of actresses who play the role of a woman who cares for other women. Actresses who supposedly stand for women, but in reality don’t do much. “

The black and gold Dior Haute Couture outfit contained the last names of women who were not nominated for their films: Scafaria, Wang, Gerwig, Diop, Heller, Matsoukas, Har’el and Sciamma.

