After having participated in this reality series for a few seasons in the jury, Ross Mathews knows a few things about lip-sync. During an interview, the celebrity said the best ‘lip-sync for your life’ moment is yet to come. This is what Ross Mathews had to say about upcoming episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Director RuPaul arrives at a news conference for the world premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” | Ethan Miller / Getty Images

RuPaul announced a few new seasons of the Emmy-winning reality series

Aside from the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, this drag performer is ready to release a few more seasons of this reality series. That includes the long-awaited season, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 5. RuPaul will even premiere somewhere else this year, another Drag Race-related series, Celebrity Drag Race.

Wigs will fly again, thanks to the latest announcement from RuPaul. After months of expectation, the following season, season 12, of these Emmy-winning reality series premieres on VH1.

Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Shangela Laquifa Wadley | Presley Ann / Getty Images

Ross Mathews said that one lip synchronization from season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is the best

For a video with Logo, Ross Mathews commented on some of the most iconic lip-sync moments. Even with Roxxxy Andrews ‘wig ruve’ and Raven and Jujubee’s emotional portrayal of ‘Dancing On My Own’, Ross Mathews teased that his favorite lip-sync moment is for the coming season.

He said that this performance is “on the way” and fans are already panicking. A Twitter user said: “I’m not sure if it can surpass this from the great [Yvie Oddly] and [Brooke Lynn Hytes] … Still watch this daily and gaggle.”

“There is a lot of competition for that title. It’s better worth it,” another Twitter user said. Viewers just have to wait and see for themselves.

When does “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 premiere?

The wait is almost over for Drag Race fans. Finally they get the chance to see the queens lip-sync for their lives, thanks to the premiere of the coming 12th season. There will be a few famous guest judges, including Niki Minaj. However, the most important decision is always to take RuPaul.

This is not the first time that Ross Mathews has been on the jury committee. The celebrity was one of the recommended judges for previous seasons, even with the opportunity to meet Lady Gaga.

“Oh my God, my all-time favorite favorite moment of Drag Race, in addition to working with Michelle [Visage], Ru and Carson [Kressley], was the moment I came in and they told me Lady Gaga was going to be there. I couldn’t, “said Ross Mathews, according to Hollywood Life. “I can’t believe I live in the same world as Lady Gaga, and I have to sit next to her for about 12 hours.”

The participants are drag artists Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du. They compete for a crown, a cash prize of $ 100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres on February 28, 2020. Until then, fans can stream episodes of Untucked on the WOW presents YouTube channel.

