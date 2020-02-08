Advertisement

Roy G. Whitney went to heaven on February 2 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on February 24, 1937 in Ellensburg and grew up in Everett. He joined the Navy and served his country as a Navy Seebee on the island of Kwajalein for two years. Shortly after returning home, he met the love of his life, Joy, on a blind date and they married 6 months later in 1958. He was in the Everett Police Department for 5 years. His final job was to drive semitrailers for Welco Lumber Co. for 30 years before retiring.

Roy and Joy raised four wonderful sons: Jeffrey, Brent, Darryl and Steven. The holidays were often spent at the campsite and the Saturdays on the ball field to watch his boys play sports. It was a special and fun time.

Roy loved Jesus and spent many years serving him. He enjoyed southern gospel concerts. He spent his last 20 years in Spokane, enjoying life at home and riding his Harley Davidson mainly with Bikers for Christ. Roy went on many road trips with friends and put together countless truck and airplane models when he was not on the road.

Roy is preceded by his parents Del and Alice and his son Steven in death. His 62-year-old wife Joy and his sons Jeffrey (Ronnette), Brent, Darryl (Mary Lou) and his grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, James, Claire, Justine, Mason, Michael and Mya, his 7 great-grandchildren, survive him and his brother Bob ,

The family thanks Pine Ridge Alzheimers Special Care Center and Horizon Hospice for all the love and support that Roy and the family have received.

A celebration of life will take place on February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Assembly of God, 15618 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA. Instead of flowers, donations can also be made to the Union Gospel Mission of Spokane or the Horizon Hospice.

