Royal Caribbean shares (RCL) – Get Report fell 3% to $ 113.16 on Friday after U.S. health officials screened dozens of Chinese people for the deadly corona virus aboard one of the company’s New Jersey-based cruise ships. Four of them were taken to a local hospital for further examination.

The ship, the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas, has docked in Bayonne, New Jersey.

“The staff of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boarded a cruise ship in Bayonne this morning and examined 27 passengers who recently traveled from mainland China,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a statement , “After an assessment by the CDC, 23 of these passengers were released and four people are being examined in a regional hospital.”

The released passengers showed no symptoms and, according to NBC News, flew back to China at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

Murphy added that “the hospital follows the correct infection control protocols when assessing these individuals. There are currently no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New Jersey and the risk to residents is still low.”

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said on Facebook: “All other passengers are being released at this time without taking any action. I have been informed that the CDC considers the incident to be” low risk “.”

The Caribbean cruise for Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas left Bayonne on January 27th. A passenger who had a fever on the cruise received Tylenol and the fever disappeared, Davis said.

Davis said he was told that none of the 27 people were from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

A Royal Caribbean statement said that the company “is closely monitoring corona virus developments and applying strict medical protocols aboard our ships” and is participating in “increased guest screening to monitor the spread of coronaviruses.”

Shares in competing cruise lines, carnival (CCL) – Report and Norwegian shipping companies (NCLH) – Get Report also declined.

According to the latest information from the World Health Organization, 31,240 coronaviruses have been detected worldwide and at least 638 have died.

