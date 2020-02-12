Advertisement

By M.samei – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81315930

With the news that the UK Census of 2021 might be the last to be held, I thought the time would be right to share my favorite page in these immense historical documents. You see, reading the past in this huge report is out there with royal history on my things to do list. And every now and then the two collide. Never more than in an entry from the 1881 census. There is a piece of paper from that information collection that always fascinates me. It is the record of who was at Windsor Castle on the night of April 3 of that year and it is really rather royal.

You see one of the most interesting things about the British census is that everyone must be registered on it. It does not matter if you rule an entire country that has further expanded into an empire under your jurisdiction. You must still be included in the document and provide the exact same information as everyone else. That’s how Queen Victoria, perhaps the most famous person in the world in 1881, ended up as a simple rule with information about a great record of her reign.

In 1881 a census collector would have turned up at her home and filled in the information for her. That was the same for everyone, whether they lived in an ancient symbol of royal power or in a room in a crowded home. The data collected was relatively simple compared to the questions asked today, but they had the same goal: to make as accurate a representation as possible of the people who live in the country at a given moment. And they were noted in exactly the same way. So although we know a lot about Victoria, her participation in the census is not nearly as compelling as her most basic biography. But the image that is invoked on this return page is really pretty magical.

he photographs about it and made available on family research websites shows a colored piece of paper. But according to the rules on it, are some of the most famous people in royal history. Each has provided their name, their age, their profession and their relationship to the head of the household.

Victoria naturally takes the highest bill, but that rather unusual first name that she gave to an entire era is nowhere to be seen in her entry. It is simply included as “The Queen,” while the “Rank, Profession, or Occupation” column is slightly more detailed and says “Queen of Great Britain and Ireland.” Although she had acquired a new title since the previous census of 1871, she did not ask for it to be recorded. It is not said that she is “Empress of India”. Her marital status, widow, was known worldwide, but is just noted as her age, given as 61.

Two of her children were at home with her on that historic night. HRH Prince Leopold is second on this census. The 27-year-old is listed as ‘unmarried’ and his rank is registered as a prince. The entry for his younger sister, HRH The Princess Beatrice, is just as grim and notes that she is 23 and a princess. Four of Victoria’s many grandchildren are also mentioned. The children of her third son, Alfred, stayed with their grandmother on 3 April. Prince Alfred of Edinburgh, six years old, is the first recorded followed by his sisters. Two year old Alexandra and three year old Victoria are clearly readable. But the oldest of the three girls seems to have been included as Princess Maria when she was actually baptized Marie. It’s just another indication of how the Census is a great leveler. Many a family historian is stunned by a strange spelling of a name on the proceeds.

The part of this return that always fascinates me most is the house guest who enjoys the hospitality of Windsor Castle on the Census evening in 1881. Her name is simply given as’ Eugenie ‘but a large scrawl follows that’ Ex- Empress of the French ‘. Poor Eugenie was a royal in exile and her visit came at one of the most difficult times of her life.

There is a small indication of the sorrow and engulfing her. She is known as a ‘widow’. Her husband, Napoleon III, had died eight years earlier, shortly after they were forced to flee France after the Franco-Prussian war and the fall of their monarchy. However, in 1879 Eugenie also lost her only son, Louis Napoleon, who was killed in the war in Zulu. Eugenie’s health began to deteriorate, but she was supported by other royals across Europe with a special bond with Victoria and her family. Her inclusion in the Census return underlines their friendship, but adds a moving touch to this historical document.

Victoria is of course committed to other Census returns. The first complete census of England and Wales had come in the early years of its government, in 1841, and has been held every decade since. She would make her last appearance in 1891 before the 1901 census was held a few months after her death. Since then, all royals have been recorded in the same way. The archives are kept secret until a century has passed, which means that the most recent copy we have is from 1911, when the grandson of Victoria sat on the throne and on return was noted as “HM King George”.

The 1921 census is scheduled for next year and will contain more royal records among the millions of revenues. But it will be difficult for me to be the regal allure of that simple collection of statistics that was recorded in Windsor almost 140 years ago on a night in April. A queen, an empress, and a room full of HRHs, all for posterity on one fascinating piece of paper.

