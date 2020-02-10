Advertisement

While some Republican Senators acknowledged Donald Trump acted inappropriately by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, suggesting that he was still learning his lesson. “I think he now knows that if he tries to do certain things, whether it is fretting corruption there, in Afghanistan, whatever it is,” Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said last week, “he must go through the right channels.”

But if the victory round of Trump and the firing of witness witnesses did not make it clear that he believes he did nothing wrong, the fact that the efforts to dig up dirt Joe Biden seems to escalate, must remove all doubt On Sunday, Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s best allies, told CBS “Face the Nation that a channel had been established between Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani for the Ministry of Justice to review information gathered by Trump’s lawyer about the former vice-president and his son, Hunter Biden. “He told me they created a process that Rudy could provide information and they would see if it was verified,” Graham said. The comments indicated not only that Giuliani is still working his shenanigans in Ukraine, but also that he is now delivering his garbage to the DOJ through a formalized trial, who had previously tried to distance himself from the president’s lawyer.

The Attorney General seemed to confirm that Giuliani has such a pipeline on Monday: “We had set up an intake process in the field so that all information that came in from Ukraine could be carefully examined by the department so that we could discuss its origin. including info [from Giuliani], “said Barr. That statement may work for some Republicans, who had called to investigate the Bidens to go through the right channels and have expressed anger about Giuliani, but will certainly alarm critics, considering Barr having previously used his office to protect Trump and his threaten rivals. Giuliani, who returned this weekend [against Fox News] to bring his case against the Bidens, is just one of Trump’s allies who now insist on investigating our current hellscape after the acquittal. Obtaining information from Giuliani, which is currently being investigated under criminal law, would mean a new low point for a Ministry of Justice that has already plunged itself at the President’s feet.

That Biden is having a hard time in the Democratic primary and may not even be the nominee who challenges Trump in November is beside the point; indeed, whoever it is, will have to fight against the President’s dirty tricks, made possible by his administration and by a Republican party who turns his back on him anyway. Some republicans were only too happy to oblige him, while others liked it Lamar Alexander, Lisa Murkowskiand Susan Collins– tried to convince the public, and perhaps even themselves, that Trump was only naive to norms and norms and would act correctly in the future. But after he repeated in his post-conquest celebration in the Eastern Chamber that he did nothing wrong – and again called it a “perfect” call – even Collins had to admit that her claim that he came up with a “pretty big lesson”, probably was an exaggeration. “I may not be right,” she told Fox News the day after she voted to acquit him. “It’s more ambitious on my part.”

