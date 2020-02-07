Advertisement

Just last week, Andrew Conway was asked if old dogs could be taught new tricks in light of Ireland’s changing ranks and different lessons for players.

“When he’s ready to learn and think he is.” Yes, I think so, ”was Conway’s answer at the time, and yesterday his captain Johnny Sexton proved that he was such an old dog that he still had a questioning mind.

At 34, the seasoned fly-half, who will win his 90th international in Ireland on Saturday, still has the feeling that he still has a lot to learn, especially when it comes to the captain’s exam.

Sexton, who has been a Leinster skipper for the past two seasons, seemed to have little left to share his successes and experiences, but he had assumed that the captain could have a spiky reputation in dealing with arbitrators and such matters during his tenure get to a rocky start.

When the new head coach Andy Farrell succeeded Rory Best on the eve of the current Guinness Six Nations, the 2018 world footballer sought advice.

“I didn’t get any lessons, I just got advice,” said Sexton yesterday before revealing that he had visited his former Irish skipper Paul O’Connell, who was referring to a hot spot this Saturday with Ireland this Saturday , Wales official Romain Poite.

“Paulie spoke to me about once playing against the Ospreys and acting as umpire for Romain Poite. He took out his mouthguard and he has no teeth and he spits through his teeth,” Sexton said with a grin.

At best, Paulie looks angry, even if he’s happy and was only about Romain Poite.

“What he said was probably perfectly acceptable, but what it looked like or how Romain felt was perhaps not entirely true.

“Everyone makes mistakes in their game or part of their leadership and I’ve accomplished a lot over the years, but I would like to believe that I’ve learned some good lessons.”

One such lesson came in the white heat of a Münster-Leinster-Interpro-Limerick in the 2018 Christmas season.

“One of the biggest games I learned last year was in Thomond Park, where Frank (Murphy, the referee) – I played with Frank and I am friends with Frank – and he kept calling me.

“And every time he called me, the crowd went crazy.

And then I talked to him a couple of times, I stretched out my hands or I talked about him and I looked aggressive.

“What I said was perfectly reasonable and acceptable for a captain to say, but the way it was presented or the way it was taken was completely different. It’s about learning these lessons, talking to a few ex-captains and talking about this lesson. I got some good advice about it and hope I’ve been feeling better since then, yes, a good lesson I’ve learned.

“Some of the best captains I have ever seen have rebalanced, but put quite a bit of pressure on the referees, and (Captain of Wales) Alun Wyn Jones is a great example, he has the balance where he is it has.” a good relationship with them (the game coordinators), but can sometimes put pressure on them and sometimes make them check things out. So it’s a kind of skill and he obviously did it much longer. “

After leading his country against Russia in Kobe, Japan, last October, Sexton’s first ever permanent role for each campaign kicked off the championship against Scotland last Saturday when he finished a good game of rapport with Mathieu Raynal.

“I enjoyed it, the structure was different. I think one thing for all of us is that the structure is so different. We have been preparing for international rugby with Joe (Schmidt) in recent years and everything has changed. We try to do different things like we met four hours before the game and now meet two hours before.

So everything was new to me, new to the captain and I found it busier at times, but I enjoyed it.

“It is a great honor and none that I take lightly. I thought I was okay. There were a few things I would have liked to do differently in or about some of the decisions that went against us, I would have it a bit can do better.

“There were a few things that we might have checked, but we had a good relationship that I think was the good part. How I can get him to look at it may be an area that I need to improve.

“But I had a good relationship throughout, he listened to me and I listened to him and we worked together, but yes, there were a few decisions.

“I think Scotland said the same thing after the game. In the end it always works on its own. “

