Rugby’s Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens would be postponed on Thursday as corona virus Asian sports reels, with the Chinese Grand Prix, golf and football games on the long list of victims.

World Rugby would announce the fate of Hong Kong and Singapore, the only Asian events in this year’s global sevens series, at 5:00 p.m. (0900 GMT), with some reports stating that they would be put on hold.

The announcement comes one day after the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, scheduled for April 19, was postponed and became the largest sporting event to date influenced by COVID-19.

The Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament attracts fans from all over the world. Photo: AFP / Isaac LAWRENCE

The Hong Kong Sevens is scheduled for April 3-5, with Singapore a week later. Both cities are struggling with the virus, with 50 confirmed cases and every death in Hong Kong.

The death toll of COVID-19 rose to 1,355 on Thursday with nearly 60,000 infections in China, where the virus was apparently found in the city of Wuhan.

World Rugby would not reveal details of Thursday’s announcement and describes “a rapidly evolving situation that we will continue to follow in close collaboration with key stakeholders”.

The Singapore Sevens takes place a week after the tournament in Hong Kong Photo: AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

“It would be inappropriate to speculate at this stage about possible consequences,” a spokesperson told AFP.

But many within the sport did not expect the Hong Kong tournament to continue as planned.

“It is clearly a real shame, but they must put the health of those involved and the participants first, so it is right to do it if it is postponed,” said Ben Ryan, who coached Fiji in 2016 to Olympic sevens, the South China Morning Post. .

The Hong Kong Sevens is the signature event on the global sevens series Photo: AFP / ANTHONY WALLACE

The Hong Kong Sevens, an annual event since 1976, is an important source of income and prestige for a city that has fallen into recession after months of protests against democracy and the US-China trade war.

The colorful three-day tournament, a guaranteed sale, is the characteristic event of the 10-stop sevens series and was a driving force behind the Olympic inclusion of the sport.

The sports schedule of Asia has been hammered by the corona virus, with HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, starting on February 27, between two golf events canceled this week.

The start of Chinese Super League football has been put on hold indefinitely and Chinese clubs are largely outside the Asian Champions League until April.

The Indoor Athletics World Championships, to be held in Nanjing in March, were postponed for a year, while boxing, tennis, basketball, skiing, diving, snooker and badminton were also hit in China.

But the biggest domino that fell was the Shanghai Formula 1 Grand Prix, which was postponed “to ensure the health and safety of traveling staff, championship participants and fans,” said the FIA, the governing body of motorsport, Wednesday .

No new date has been proposed for the race – one of the 22 on this year’s calendar – and no announcement has been announced about the inaugural grand prix in Vietnam scheduled for April 5.

. (TagsToTranslate) Rugby