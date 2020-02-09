Advertisement

RuPaul was the focus of Saturday Night Live this week, and it certainly wasn’t an obstacle.

The star was the first drag queen to host the late-night comedy show, making a triumphant debut in an elegant magenta suit – and of course he couldn’t help but put his hand on the sketches.

The funny short film begins with Ru during a photo shoot in a magazine and wails: “Me, on a different cover of Drag Magazine? It is unnecessary.

“Where’s the next generation? Drag needs someone who is new.”

As he looks around for the future face of resistance, his eyes are inexplicably drawn to a young protege with slack jaws – Pete Davidson’s “Chad”, a slightly distracted and painfully upright young man whose simple slogan is “Okay”.

“This face! These cheekbones! These eyes!” RuPaul calls. “You have something dynamic, boy. Have you ever done drag “

“Naw, just weeds and pills,” he replies.

The actor and former fiance of Ariana Grande has been playing the recurring character since 2016, but since he’s attracting a pair of chicken cutlets and sky-high heels, it seems to be his biggest role so far.

Chad is courteously given a one-on-one drag & drop lesson by RuPaul – how to hide, hit your face for the gods, and synchronize your lips for life – but gets in trouble when it’s time to spoil this walk.

When he puts plants against a nearby table, RuPaul questions his commitment: “Look, I can shape you to the next RuPaul, and if you want to be the best you have to be ready to work your padded ass off.

“So I’m going to ask you again, Chad: Do you want to be the greatest drag queen in the world?”

Chad … not. “Some horses were born to run wild,” RuPaul whispers softly when he sees him staggering to the door.

Take a look behind the scenes at Pete Davidson:

