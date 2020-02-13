Chasten Glezman Buttigieg kisses his husband, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, after making a keynote speech at the 14th annual Las Vegas gala of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada Caesars Palace had held. (Ethan Miller / Getty)

Rush Limbaugh has continued his bizarre fascination with Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality and has repeatedly pointed to the scandalous fact that “he likes to kiss his husband”.

The right-wing anti-LGBT + expert mentioned the kiss yesterday on his radio show at least five times when he listed the mistakes of each presidential candidate.

The 69-year-old recipient of Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom (yes, really) just couldn’t get over the fact that a gay man would dare to show affection for his husband in public.

“OK, what will it look like, the 37-year-old gay kisses his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump,” he asked. “What will happen there?”

He called Buttigieg a “booty judge” and warned that the “great poobahs in the Democratic Party” said that “America, despite great strides and vigilance, is still unwilling to choose a gay man to kiss his husband . ” the president of the debate phase. “

He continued: “There may be some Democrats who think we have to do just that, Rush. Get a gay guy to kiss his husband on stage, ram him in Trump’s throat and hit him the general election. Really. Have fun introducing. “

Judging by the frequency of his comments, it seems that Limbaugh himself enjoys imagining that.

Earlier this week, he criticized Buttigieg for kissing his husband “frequently” and complained that this would cause “problems” for parents who feel they cannot explain it to their children.

“So I saw a political ad in which Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete Buttigieg kept talking about how parents in America have trouble explaining President Trump to their children,” Limbaugh said.

Then he held up a photo of Buttigieg kissing his husband Chasten and said, “You think – natural conclusion – so he says Trump is causing problems for parents, what about it?”