The conservative radio host and youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Rush Limbaugh told the audience of his syndicated show on Wednesday that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had little chance of winning the Democratic President’s nomination because ” America is still not ready to choose one. ” Gay guy. “

Buttigieg, who married his husband Chasten in June 2018, has emerged as the leader in the democratic race for the White House. With 24.4 percent of the vote, Buttigieg reached second place in the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday and lost to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with less than 4,000 votes.

In the hotly contested Iowa congregations, Buttigieg was declared the winner over Sanders by a tenth of a percentage point and received 26.2 percent of the vote.

Limbaugh talked about who could defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections and called Sanders “a die-hard socialist who isn’t even a democrat.”

Limbaugh then described what he believed that the “great poobahs in the Democratic Party” thought.

“Then they sit there and look at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay, Mayor of South Bend who loves kissing his husband on the debate stage,” said Limbaugh. “And they say, ‘Okay. How will it look like, a 37-year-old gay kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump? What will happen there?'”

“You have to look at this,” added Limbaugh. “You have to say that despite all the great strides and great vigilance and all the flooring that has been covered, America is still not ready to choose a gay man to kiss his husband on the debate stage. You have to say that, right? “

Limbaugh’s reference to Trump as “Mr. Man” quickly became a trend topic on social media as the radio personality was criticized for his homophobic statements.

“We have no choice but to admit that Trump, his voters and supporters have the emotional maturity of 12-year-old boys,” @ladyjld tweeted. “This is the only way such ‘humor’ could appeal to them. Vote adults back to power in 2020!”

“I assume that Rush Limbaugh does not know that ‘Mr. Man’ is the name of a popular website dedicated to cataloging male nudity in films that have a mainly gay male user base,” singer / songwriter Dani tweeted Song.

“What an unbearable ass Limbaugh is,” tweeted former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh.

“During this difficult high season,” @ jaimeleah2 wrote, “I’m glad that the left @ PeteButtigieg’s right to kiss his sweet husband in public can at least unite and defend. #MrMan”

Limbaugh has been negative about gay marriage in the past and said in 2015 that practice is responsible for a decline in church membership.

“Many of these churches are now having gay marriages,” said Limbaugh. “They ordain gay pastors or ministers, and in some cases female and lesbian pastors and ministers who you might think would leave some of these churches.”