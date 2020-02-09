Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Russia and India are working on Bangladesh to build its first nuclear power plant

The first joint India-Russia nuclear power plant was built in 2002 in Tamil Nadu, India

India agreed to have Russia design 20 more nuclear units in India in the next 20 years

Russia and India could potentially form a partnership to build nuclear power stations in Africa and the Middle East.

“There are also good prospects for cooperation between Russia and India in the field of nuclear energy in third (party) countries,” said the Indian ambassador in Venkatesh Varma, Russia.

Varma noted that Russia and India have already worked together to help Bangladesh build its first nuclear power plant, called Rooppur.

“Now Russia is also quite active in the construction of nuclear power plants in the Middle East and Africa. That opens up a new way of cooperation for us, “Varma added. “Russia already has agreements in this area with a number of African countries. Ethiopia is one of them, and there are some countries in the Middle East. They will be Russian projects, but with Indian cooperation. The discussions are still at a preparatory stage, but we hope that this will be a new area of ​​cooperation. It is related to the success of Indo-Russian cooperation in Bangladesh. “

The nuclear plant in Bangladesh is being built by the Russian Atomic Energy Corp (Rosatom) in Russia (with the help of Indian agencies) for an amount of more than $ 13 billion.

The first two units at Rooppur are scheduled for commissioning in 2023, while another unit is expected to go into operation the following year.

The first joint India-Russia nuclear power plant was built in 2002 in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Kudankulam, which is now the largest nuclear power plant in India.

In 2008, Moscow and Delhi agreed to build four additional units at Kudankulam and to develop new atomic locations. In addition, India agreed in September last year that Russia would design another 20 nuclear units in India over the next 20 years.

The Bangladesh nuclear power plant is designed to provide 160 million people with universal access to electricity. Only half of them had electricity just ten years ago.

“It’s a very social transformation,” said Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, special energy adviser to the Bangladeshi prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

A Bengali businessman named Kazi Zahin Hasan believes that nuclear energy will help the country’s economy and offer a safer alternative to fossil fuel. He also rejected solar and wind energy.

“Modern cities need continuous strength; solar and wind energy cannot offer this without expensive battery storage, which no city or utility wanted to buy, “he wrote. “That is why, after billions of dollars in investments in solar and wind energy, there is not a single large city that is exclusively powered by solar energy or wind. Most utilities that have invested in solar or wind energy use fossil fuel as a backup. That is the reason why large investments in solar and wind energy have not significantly reduced (carbon dioxide) emissions. “

Although he admitted that hydropower is a good source of clean energy, Hasan pointed out that such factories require the construction of large dams and the flooding of large areas. “This is politically impossible in a densely populated country,” Hasan wrote.

According to him, nuclear energy is the only non-fossil energy that “can easily be scaled up” to replace fossil fuels.

In addressing the risks associated with nuclear energy, such as the known Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters, Hasan pointed out that these facilities were using water-cooled reactors and accidents were caused by “coolant circulation disruptions, causing the reactor core to overheat and melt “

Hasan suggests that reactors using liquid sodium as a coolant would prevent such fatal accidents.

“The use of liquid sodium as a coolant has enormous advantages; water-cooled reactors must be operated under very high pressure and overheating of the water cooling fluid can cause a high-pressure steam explosion (which happened in Chernobyl), “he wrote. “Liquid sodium coolant does not have to be pressurized. Because the reactor vessel is not resistant to high pressure, it can be designed to thermally expand as the temperature rises. “

Hasan noted that both Russia and China have been using sodium-cooled reactors in recent years.

“Russia and China are leading the way; The nuclear power plants of tomorrow are sodium-cooled factories that will not melt and that will gradually use up existing stocks of radioactive waste, “he wrote.

