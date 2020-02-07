Advertisement

MOSCOW –

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Israeli Air Force almost shot down a passenger plane in Syria during a rocket attack on the outskirts of Damascus the day before.

The allegation comes when tensions run high in Syria, where the fighting has escalated in the northern province of Idlib. Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian army, have collided with Turkish troops who support the opposition there after they had not observed a ceasefire.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister did not respond to a request for comment. Israel rarely recognizes strikes in Syria.

In a statement released Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the strike took place around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday. He said that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets with eight missiles hit the outskirts of Damascus without taking into account the fact that a passenger plane with 172 civilians on board was currently preparing to land at the city’s airport.

Konashenkov did not mention the airline or flight number and only said it was an Airbus-320 on its way to Tehran that “came close to the zone of a deadly anti-aircraft missile and artillery fire.”

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the Hmeimeem airbase, about 300 kilometers north of Damascus, which is operated by the Russian army.

The Associated Press could not independently verify Russian claims.

FlightRadar24, an air traffic tracking website, showed the Syrian airline Cham Wings Flight 514 – an Airbus320-211 – taking off Thursday morning at 1:07 a.m. local time from Najaf. He can approach Damascus about an hour later before returning and shifting his course to the north. It appears to have landed half an hour later in or near Hmeimeem. Flightradar24 stated the arrival time and destination as unknown.

The airline did not provide an immediate comment.

In the statement, the Russian army accused Israel of endangering “the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.”

“Planned air traffic in Syrian airspace, as well as around the world, takes place on known altitude flights and is clearly detected by Israel’s radar equipment,” said Konashenkov.

This is not the first time that Russia has blamed Israel for “irresponsible actions” in Syria. In September 2018, the defense ministry said Israeli forces did not sufficiently warn Moscow of a strike and placed a Russian military Il-20 aircraft on the line of fire of Syrian anti-missile systems. The plane was shot down and 15 people on board were killed.

El Deeb reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Joe Krauss in Jerusalem contributed.

