Advertisement

MOSCOW –

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday that a passenger plane in Syria was endangered by Israeli fighter jets who used it as a shield while it hit the suburbs of Damascus the previous day.

The allegation comes when tensions run high in Syria, where the fighting has escalated in the northern province of Idlib. Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian army, have collided with Turkish troops who support the opposition there after they had not observed a ceasefire.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister did not respond to a request for comment. Israel rarely recognizes strikes in Syria. Israel has repeatedly hit Syrian and Iran-related targets in Syria in recent years and has vowed to push back against increasing Iranian influence in its neighboring country.

Advertisement

The news of the alleged near-accident came amid jitters just a month after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after the take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said the plane was accidentally shot down by its paramilitary revolutionary guard.

In a statement released Friday, the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, General Genor Igash Konashenkov, said the strike took place around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday. He said that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets were using a passenger plane that was preparing to land in Damascus, while they hit the suburbs of Damascus with eight rockets.

Konashenkov did not mention the airline or flight number and only said it was an Airbus 320 on its way from Tehran with 172 people aboard “approaching the zone of a deadly anti-aircraft missile and artillery fire.”

He said that thanks to rapid action by Syrian flight controllers, the aircraft was diverted to Hemeimeem Russian airbase in the coastal province of Latakia in Syria, about 215 kilometers (about 135 miles) north of Damascus, where it landed safely.

“The use of civilian aircraft carrying passengers as a cover to block retaliation by Syrian air defense has become a characteristic tactic of the Israeli Air Force,” said Konashenkov.

The Associated Press could not independently verify Russian claims.

FlightRadar24, an air traffic tracking website, showed the Syrian airline Cham Wings Flight 514 – an Airbus320-211 – taking off Thursday morning at 1:07 a.m. local time from Najaf. He can approach Damascus about an hour later before returning and diverting his course to the north. It appears to have landed half an hour later in or near Hmeimeem. Flightradar24 stated the arrival time and destination as unknown.

The airline did not provide an immediate comment. The US Treasury placed Cham Wings on its sanction list in 2016 for allegedly transporting militants to Syria to fight on behalf of the Syrian government and for moving weapons and equipment to help it in the nine-year conflict.

In the statement, the Russian army accused Israel of endangering “the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.”

“Planned air traffic in Syrian airspace, as well as around the world, takes place on known altitude flights and is clearly detected by Israel’s radar equipment,” said Konashenkov.

This is not the first time that Russia has blamed Israel for “irresponsible actions” in Syria. In September 2018, the defense ministry said Israeli forces did not sufficiently warn Moscow of a strike and placed a Russian military Il-20 aircraft on the line of fire of Syrian anti-missile systems. The plane was shot down and 15 people on board were killed.

——

Sarah El Deeb reported on Beirut. Associated Press writer Joe Krauss in Jerusalem contributed

Correction:

This story has been corrected to show that the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman said the aircraft was on its way to Damascus airport while Syrian anti-aircraft units fired to ward off an Israeli attack, not that Israeli military aircraft were the passenger plane. almost shot.

Advertisement