Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov imposed American sanctions against Venezuela on Friday as “illegal” during an official visit to Caracas.

“These sanctions are illegal and are the main cause of the crisis in the Venezuelan economy,” said Lavrov after meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.

Russia is one of the main financiers of the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, along with China and Cuba.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a new wave of sanctions against the economy of Venezuela, which has been in crisis for years, and against Maduro and his ministers.

Among those measures, Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry last year, targeting the country’s main source of hard currency, and on Friday hit its flag carrier, Conviasa.

The US government has said the sanctions are aimed at forcing Maduro to resign.

Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition who declared himself the rightful president of Venezuela, was a guest at the US Congress when Trump delivered his State of the Union speech earlier this week. He later met Trump in the White House and received the same reception as a head of state.

Washington warned Venezuela against damaging Guaido or trying to block his return to the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza (R) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Caracas on 7 February 2020. Photo: AFP / CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

On Thursday, Elliott Abrams, the US government’s pointman about Venezuela, hinted that Washington plans to turn to Russia to support Venezuela, amid reports that the US could sanction Russian state oil giant Rosneft for his increasingly close relationship with Caracas.

“Russia may soon find out that their continued support for Maduro will no longer be free of charge,” Abrams said.

During a tour through South America, Lavrov did not explicitly mention the American threats against Rosneft, but said that Russia “finds sanctions unacceptable, as are attempts to apply the laws of one country to another.”

Later that day he met Maduro.

While Lavrov visited Venezuela, the Secretary of Defense of Colombia, the closest US military partner in the region, held talks in Washington.

At a joint press conference, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper referred to a veiled referral to Russia because he said Washington was “united” with Colombia.

“This is especially important in an era of fierce power competition, because our strategic competitors are seeking dominance and malicious influence in regions such as Latin America,” said Esper.

He said that Maduro’s impact on Venezuela has been “shameful.”

“We urgently need to continue this illegal, brutal, oppressive regime led by Maduro, and we must return to democracy,” said Esper.

