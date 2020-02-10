Advertisement

The Russian police yesterday suspended a music video shoot with the punk band Pussy Riot in Saint Petersburg, citing the law on “gay propaganda”.

Pussy Riot said in a statement that the police accused her of “extremism” and “making illegal video” and had her removed from Lenfilm Studio.

According to Pitchfork, the band made a music video for a song called “БЕСИТ / RAGE” with 150 activists who were mostly queer or female at the time the police uncovered them.

They said the police insisted that the studio staff turn off the electricity to stop filming.

Pussy Riot said they lost $ 15,000 after their music video was discontinued due to Russian homosexual propaganda law.

Oddly enough, Lenfilm claimed that the police seen in the footage were actually actors – but Pussy Riot replied, “Damn if the actor had played this, he would have won an Oscar.”

Russia is known for strict laws against LGBT +. The district’s controversial “homosexual propaganda law”, a unanimously adopted federal law, has even banned the mention of homosexuality since 2013.

A Russian feminist was recently indicted under archaic law.

A number of people have been charged under the law. In December, a Russian feminist was arrested for “gay propaganda” for sharing vaginas drawings online.

Yulia Tsvetkova was named as a suspect in a case investigating the spread of “criminal pornography”. It was researched because it ran a social media site called Vagina Monologues that aims to remove the taboo related to vagina.

Recent research has shown that schoolchildren in Russia are very tolerant of LGBT + people.

Following anti-government protests, in which thousands took part in the summer, the Russian authorities have selected young people as their target group through recent initiatives, including funding patriotic education and banning minors.

However, the most recent study found that 62 percent of Russian teenagers claimed to be patriots, and while 70 percent had heard of the recent wave of protests, 75 percent said they would not protest against themselves.

