Ryan Cabrera spends more and more time with WWE superstar Alexa Bliss … and we learned that they are together … like in, together.

According to our sources, the singer and wrestler met Ryan’s mate at the premiere of Smackdown on FOX in Los Angeles in October The Miz apparently as a matchmaker while they were all hanging around the stage.

Seems like Ryan and Alexa got along immediately because they were seen together in Chicago a few weeks later. Ryan was in the Windy City for a concert and Alexa was wrestling in a WWE PPV event.

The Ryan and Alexa tour was resumed in St. Louis, where they were seen again, this time on New Year’s Eve … a telltale sign of a couple, right?!?

When the Grammys ran around last month, Ryan and Alexa posed for a ton of pictures in a gift suite.

Do you want more evidence?!? Consider last week’s trip to Disneyland and see Ryan put his arm around Alexa’s shoulder. Super sweet!!!

We tried repetitions for Ryan and Alexa … so far, neither side says anything … but the pictures speak for themselves.

