What are the 2020 NFL MVP opportunities for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the decline of Derrick Henry?

Both Tennessee Titans running Derrick Henry back and quarterback Ryan Tannehill had breakout seasons in 2019, and as a result, both are on the map for the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Henry won the hasty title with 1,540 yards, and was also tied for the front runner in hasty touchdowns with 16 before he absolutely dominated in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Keep in mind that the Alabama product also missed one game and still placed those numbers.

As for Tannehill, he started 10 games and placed 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns to six picks, while also hurrying to four more scores. In addition to his impressive season, Tannehill finished first in passer rating (117.5) and third in completion percentage (70.3).

Both players won awards in 2019. Henry was named FedEx Ground Player of the Year and Tannehill earned the AP NFL Comeback player of the year.

According to The Action Network, Henry (6000) has the ninth best chance to win the MVP in 2020 while Tannehill (10,000) is in 11th place. Leading in MVP opportunities is quarterback Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes (400).

Those odds seem fairly reasonable, but I think Henry has the much better chance of the two taking the MVP home next season.

After all, he only really started in the second half of 2019 because his attacking line took time to gel, and Henry was able to post crazier numbers than he did with a full slate of 16 Tannehill games below the middle and much more cohesive group beforehand .

Before the Titans can see Tannehill and Henry running at MVP in 2020, the team must sign them again, as both are free agents this season.

Fortunately for the Titans, general manager Jon Robinson will have two tags (franchise and transition) to use if needed, in addition to simply re-signing them for long-term deals, so the chances are both will return in 2020.

