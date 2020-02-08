Advertisement

Pro Football Focus says that Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the most valuable addition to any team at any position in 2019.

Jon Titinson, general manager of Tennessee Titans, hit a home run when he added quarterback Ryan Tannehill through trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Tannehill was originally purchased as an insurance policy for fellow signal caller Marcus Mariota, who entered the season in the final year of his new deal and still needed to secure his place as the team’s starter for the long term.

After a rough 2-4 start with Mariota struggling for several reasons, Tannehill took the reins of the attack in week 6 and was officially named the starter in week 7.

From there, Tannehill led the Titans to a 7-3 record and helped bring the attack to production levels through the air and on the scoreboard that the franchise hadn’t seen for a while. As a result, the Titans made the playoffs at 9-7.

According to Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, the sensational game of Tannehill was enough to rank him as the most valuable addition every team in the NFL made in 2019 after drafting a WAR of 2.08.

Tannehill is the obvious choice for the most valuable quarterback, as he put together the best season of his career on the way to third in the league, including the play-offs. Tannehill was incredibly accurate, ranked the third in accuracy percentage on pitches of five plus yards and led the way with the highest percentage of “perfect” throws. It culminated in one of the best statistical seasons in recent memory and the rise of Tannehill was the catalyst for the trek from Tennessee to the AFC championship.

Leaving aside the late season, Tannehill achieved the highest PFF rating among all quarterbacks in the NFL in 2019.

In addition, Tannehill’s passer rating when throwing game action – which was a huge reason for his success – was an obscene 140.6, the best in the competition. In total, the passer classification of the Texas A&M product was 117.5 better than any other quarterback.

As PFF noted, Tannehill’s accuracy was not in the charts with their own measurement, and he finished third overall with a completion rate of 70.3.

Tannehill is a free agent in 2020 and the Titans will have to decide how to return it, whether with one of the two tags or with a long-term agreement.

The hard part is figuring out the value of a quarterback with just 10 high-level regular seasonal games under his belt. Per Spotrac, Tannehill’s market value is a four-year contract and $ 122.2 million ($ 30.5 million a year), but I doubt he will get that much.

On the optimistic side of Tannehill to maintain this level of play, the Titan’s violation and the run-heavy approach to feeding game action makes the work of every signal caller easier, and therefore I believe that Tannehill can recreate what he did it in 2019 – that is, as long as the team signs again to run Derrick Henry, who was the key to what Tannehill could achieve.

