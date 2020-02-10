Advertisement

Ryanair announced a new year-round Paphos route to Yerevan in Armenia. The bi-weekly flight is scheduled to begin in June as part of its new Cyprus 2020 flight schedule.

“Cypriot consumers and visitors to Armenia can now book flights between Cyprus and Armenia at the lowest fares and with the greenest / cleanest major airline in Europe with the lowest CO2 emissions,” said Ryanair.

Chiara Ravara of Ryanair said European tourists and business travelers prefer direct flights with greener airlines “instead of high-emission connecting flights through the air pollution centers of Germany, France and Holland”.

Advertisement

The Irish-based low-cost airline has already started flights to Rome and Milan in Armenia.

The company will add Berlin, Memmingen (Germany), Athens and Thessaloniki (Greece) to the list in spring and summer.

Wizz Air is also starting a new route from the Armenian capital to Cyprus, which will connect Yerevan with Larnaca from June 1.

The Hungarian budget airline had previously confirmed that from spring – also twice a week – it will fly from the Armenian capital to Vilnius (Lithuania) and Vienna (Austria).

Advertisement