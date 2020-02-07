Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday that his government opposed South African Airways’ rescue plans to close most domestic routes of the national airline and some international flights.

The flagship tied in cash was placed under a state-approved turnaround plan in December after years of mismanagement and increasing debt.

Independent company managers appointed by the government have canceled dozens of domestic and international flights in recent weeks to streamline services and save money.

This week, they unexpectedly announced that the airline would abolish all domestic routes except Johannesburg to Cape Town, as well as flights to nine international cities, including Hong Kong and Sao Paulo.

“We do not agree with what the rescue workers have come up with, that domestic flights should be canceled,” Ramaphosa told reporters before boarding his presidential plane to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he would assume the Presidency of the African Union. take.

“We want to know what the reason is and we want to have a discussion with them, because SAA is not only a great symbol for the country, but it is also an economic incentive, it allows people to move around the country and we want to be SAA remains a robust and successful airline. “

Like most South African state-owned companies (SOEs), the national airline has not made a profit for more than ten years by surviving on government rescue operations.

The public prosecutor’s office said the managers’ recent decisions had caused market and customer uncertainty that could endanger the long-term future of the airline.

“The government will represent corporate rescue workers to balance the need to trim unprofitable routes with the need to ensure the future sustainability of both the airline and the aviation industry of South Africa,” the ministry said in a statement.

SAA has more than 5,000 employees and is the second largest airline in Africa after Ethiopian Airlines.

Several competing airlines and low-cost airlines, including SAA’s Mango unit, also offer domestic flights in South Africa.

