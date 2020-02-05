Advertisement

Saddleback Church officials urged the Lake Forest Planning Commission to stop considering their proposal for a new worship center on the main campus.

The Commission is due to vote on the proposal at its meeting on 6 February and pulled the item off the agenda on Wednesday.

Officials sent the proposal to the city for review in 2018. The original plan was to build the 92,000-square-meter building west of the church’s existing worship center and replace tents and modular buildings that housed classrooms.

However, the church’s purchase of a nearby administrative building in 2016 met a large part of its need for additional space, said Pastor Dave Arnold, the director of the church’s strategic initiative.

Church officials still wanted to study the impact of the development of the area where they originally planned to build the service center, Arnold said. So they let the city staff continue the environmental studies, he said.

“Regarding the course, we needed it no matter what,” he said.

The city staff graduated in December. But the staff should have learned that the church had withdrawn its plan to build the new worship center, Arnold said.

“It wasn’t ready and shouldn’t have been ready to go into town,” said Arnold. “We intend to do things on the property, but not certain things mentioned in the Commission’s February 6 agenda.”

“We’ll probably have something in the near future,” he said.

