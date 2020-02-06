Advertisement

Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman was released last Friday. The film with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala worked well at the box office. After earning 3.24 crore on Friday, Jawaani Jaaneman earned 4.55 crore on Saturday and 5.04 crore on Sunday. During Monday and Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.03 crore and Rs 1.94 crore and finally Rs 1.86 crore on Wednesday. Jawaani Jaaneman’s total at the box office is now 18.66 rupees.

Alaya Furniturewala, the daughter of Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, Saif’s and Alaya’s performances received recognition and love from the audience. Jawaani Jaaneman is based on a middle-aged man who refuses to grow up until life takes a sharp turn for him and deals with an adult daughter he had no idea about. Keep an eye out for more till updates.

