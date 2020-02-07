Advertisement

How you like to travel is an important question when buying a luxury yacht. Do you love the excitement of heels on a luxury sailing yacht or sailing the Med in style in a motor yacht? Because motor yachts and sailing yachts will both bring you millions – and that is only for starters.

Below Deck offers voyeuristic insight into what it’s like to travel in style on the high seas. The franchise has begun a six-week season on different motor yachts, with the same yacht being visited more than once. Below deck Valor has chartered three times. Below deck Mediterranean Sea Sirocco played twice.

Aesha Scott | Greg Endries / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The franchise now runs on sailing yachts. Parsifal III is the sailboat lower deck that charter the crew and guests around the Greek islands. And although the crew shared that a sailing yacht is almost half the size of some motor yachts on the lower deck, this does not mean that it is a big discount.

They both cost “millions”

Chef Adam Glick of Below Deck Sailing Yacht shared that a ship on show would yield several million dollars. “30, 40, 50 million,” he told E News. Parsifal III is a 180-foot sailing yacht with six guest cabins that can accommodate up to 12 people. This sailing yacht usually works with a crew of nine.

Glick added: “A new sailboat of that size … and sailboats are more expensive, believe it or not, because they need maintenance. You look at sails that are deteriorating. Well, there is $ 300,000 that you have to replace. Just a maintenance. They find out the value of the boat, 10 percent of which is your annual maintenance. “

Motor yachts are really no better bargain. “Yachts over 100 feet cost $ 1 million per 3.3 feet – and that’s not maintenance costs,” Business Insider said. “Some older yacht models of around 80 feet can be sold for six figures, but a super yacht will probably bring you back at least a few million. For example, an 84-foot yacht built in 2002 and refit in 2015 can cost $ 1.45 million, while a 270-foot yacht built in 2013 can cost $ 132 million. “

Maintenance is where the costs can really add up

In one respect, sailing yacht owners save a little green on gas prices. Because sailing yachts spend time driving with the wind, the sailing yacht saves on fuel costs, according to Dream Yacht Charter. Annual fuel costs for motor yachts can yield around $ 400,000 per year according to Business Insider.

But both ships need maintenance and eventually have to moor somewhere. “For motor yachts, regular engine checks and oil changes will add a significant amount to the total maintenance costs. But without maintenance, mechanical malfunctions are more common and the costs are much higher than expected, ”reports Dream Yacht Charter. “For sailing yachts, sails and rigging must be regularly maintained and in many cases replaced every 5 years.”

Sailing and motor yachts must also contain facilities. A super yacht captain spent around $ 50,000 for an eight-week season. Also don’t forget to pay the crew. For example, a 130-foot yacht with five crew members can cost $ 32,500 a month. The salaries of a day worker can be around $ 14,255 for two months of work.

The bottom line is that a sailing yacht can be wind driven and more compact, it does not mean that these ships cost less money.

