British Finance Minister Sajid Javid has unexpectedly resigned from his position in the Boris Johnson government, while the British Prime Minister is starting the first commotion of his top team since his emphatic election victory in December.

Javid was reportedly told to fire his entire team of advisors to keep the job. Instead, he chose to resign.

In anticipation of Johnson’s rescheduling on Thursday, government sources have informed the media that the changes would be minor. The resignation of Javid changes that.

Javid, the son of a Pakistani bus driver who has risen through the ranks of the conservative party, was Minister of the Interior (Minister of the Interior) before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer (the official title for the British Finance Minister) when Johnson became prime minister in July. In the summer of 2019, he had run for the top task in the internal leadership competition of the conservatives, and was tipped by some for a future role that led the party.

related stories

He replaces him as finance minister – just four weeks before the announcement of the UK budget, the largest date in the chancellor’s calendar – is Rishi Sunak, former Treasury chief secretary and a rising star in the conservative party.

The resignation of Javid will take a new look at the role of Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, a division in Westminster who wants rapid reforms of the British government system and is not afraid to dismiss ministerial assistants – and now apparently ministers – if they refuse to participate to work.

This is a story in development. Refresh the page for updates.

Write to Billy Perrigo at [email protected]

.