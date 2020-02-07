Advertisement

File image from BJP spokesman Sambit Patra | @sambitswaraj | Twitter

New Delhi: BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra Friday tweeted a video by former congressional MLA Naseem Khan in which he allegedly sang:Pakistan ZindabadAnd asked his followers to check this out.

– Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 7, 2020

Swiss Post received over 6,000 retweets and 15,000 likes.

In the video you can hear Khan say:Pakistan Zindabad, Agar himmat hai modesji ke andar, aur agar Rajnath ne apni maa ka dood piya hai toh unke khilaf deshdrohi ka mukadma darz kiya jaaye.“(Long live Pakistan! If Modi has the strength and if Rajnath Singh has his mother’s milk, there should be a riot against her.)

Khan is a four-time Congressman from the Chandivali constituency in Maharashtra. However, he lost the 2019 general election against Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande.

In view of the tweet, Khan has lodged a complaint with the Saki Naka police station in Mumbai.

facts check

The video in question is from 2016, in which Khan listened to Sri Sri Ravishankar’s testimony about Indian-Pakistani unity on one Mushaira (Poetry) event.

In 2016, the founder of Art of Living said:Jai Hind and Pakistan Zindabad ” should go together for “peace and development” between India and Pakistan. This happened during a three-day world culture festival in the Yamuna floodplains.

In the original video, Khan talks about what Prime Minister Modi and Ravi Shankar said.

Khan also asks in the original video:My poochna chahta hoon modesji se ki aaj Yamuna ke kinaare Dilli mein Sri Sri Ravishankar ne Pakistan Zindabad (ke naare) lagwaye voh (bhi) Rajnath Singh ki maujoodgi my, unn par deshdrohi ka mukadama chalna chahiye, (I want to ask modesji that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had the slogans on the banks of the Yamuna in DelhiPakistan ZindabadEven in the presence of Rajnath Singh. Are they charged with sedition?)

This video also appeared in October 2019 and was aimed at Khan.

After filing the complaint, Khan said, “Patra shared an old video on his official Twitter account without checking to see if it was true to defame me and the Congress party.

“This video was created by an RSS representative during the Vidhan Sabha election. A complaint against the fake video was filed with the police back then, ”he added. “And it was found that the person had edited the original video to create this fake video. Nevertheless, the malicious BJP redistributes the fake video. ”

