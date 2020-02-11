Samsung announced the new Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra today, but the regular flagship phones weren’t the only devices announced today as we also saw the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Flip. The new Z Flip is the second foldable Samsung phone on the market after the Galaxy Fold, but takes a new design approach because it offers a new clamshell design with only a single main screen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Z Flip
SoC
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
1x cryo 485 (CA76) at 2.95 GHz
3x Kryo 485 (CA76) at 2.42 GHz
4x Kryo 485 (CA55) at 1.80 GHz
Adreno 640
display
Main display:
6.7 “2636 x 1080 foldable glass (!!) Dynamic AMOLED (21.9: 9)
Cover display:
1.1 “300 x 113 Super AMOLED
Dimensions
folded:
73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3 mm (hinge) – 15.4 mm (sag)
unfolds:
73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2 mm – 6.9 mm (screen)
183 g
R.A.M.
8 GB LPDDR4X
NAND
256 GB
battery
3300 mAH (12.70 Wh)
Front camera
10MP 1.22 µm f / 2.4 80 ° FoV
Primary rear view camera
78 ° normal angle
12MP 1.4µm Dual Pixel PDAF
f / 1.8
OIS, Auto HDR, LED flash
Secondary rear view camera
123 ° wide angle
12MP 1.12 µm f / 2.2
Tertiary rear view camera
45 ° / telephoto 2x zoom
12MP 1.0 µm f / 2.4,
OIS
SIM Size
NanoSIM + eSIM
Wireless
802.11a / b / g / n / ac 2×2 MU-MIMO, BT 5.0 LE,
NFC, GPS / Glonass / Galileo / BDS
connectivity
USB Type C
characteristics
(It folds glass)
Start the operating system
Android 10
introductory price
$ 1380/1480 €
The Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a Snapdragon 855+ processor. In general, the inside of the phone is more like a flagship phone from 2019 than the more impressive processors in the S20 series. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which is relatively handsome.
However, what makes the Z Flip so impressive is its display. It is not the first flexible display and is relatively average with a resolution of 2636 x 1080. The special thing is that this is the very first display on the market that has an ultra-thin glass cover attached – yes, it is a foldable glass pane. The effects are huge compared to a foldable plastic screen. The glass should be significantly more scratch-resistant than plastic alternatives. This is a much more practical option when it comes to the long-term durability of the phone.
Samsung’s hinge mechanism is designed to minimize dust ingress into the system’s gears. Another special feature is that the phone snaps into different angles (e.g. 120 °) instead of being freely flexible at every angle.
The form factor is interesting and falls into 73.6 mm width. When folded, it is 87.4 mm long and 17.3 mm thick at the hinge and 15.4 mm at the sagging end. When unfolded, it grows to a length of 167.3 mm and is only 6.9 mm thin. In terms of weight, Samsung managed to hold it relatively well at 183 g, the battery is a little less impressive at only 3300 mAh.
The front camera is reached through a hole in the screen and has a standard 10MP sensor and a lens with an aperture of 1: 2.4 with a field of view of 80 °. The reversing cameras have a 12-megapixel wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle module, whose technical data are similar to those of the S10 and Note10 series.
It is interesting that when the phone is folded, a second small information screen is displayed next to the cameras. However, this should only show limited information or can be used as a tiny viewfinder for selfies with the rear cameras. and does not serve as a full screen like the cover display of the Galaxy Fold.
The Galaxy Z Flip will be available on February 14 for $ 1380 and $ 1480. Considering the novel form factor, it is a fairly attractive price and appears to be competing very hard with the Motorola Razr in the foldable flip phone market, undercutting the price while having much better hardware.