Advertisement

Samsung announced the new Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra today, but the regular flagship phones weren’t the only devices announced today as we also saw the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Flip. The new Z Flip is the second foldable Samsung phone on the market after the Galaxy Fold, but takes a new design approach because it offers a new clamshell design with only a single main screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip

Advertisement

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

1x cryo 485 (CA76) at 2.95 GHz

3x Kryo 485 (CA76) at 2.42 GHz

4x Kryo 485 (CA55) at 1.80 GHz

Adreno 640

display

Main display:

6.7 “2636 x 1080 foldable glass (!!) Dynamic AMOLED (21.9: 9)

Cover display:

1.1 “300 x 113 Super AMOLED

Dimensions

folded:

73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3 mm (hinge) – 15.4 mm (sag)

unfolds:

73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2 mm – 6.9 mm (screen)

183 g

R.A.M.

8 GB LPDDR4X

NAND

256 GB

battery

3300 mAH (12.70 Wh)

Front camera

10MP 1.22 µm f / 2.4 80 ° FoV

Primary rear view camera

78 ° normal angle

12MP 1.4µm Dual Pixel PDAF

f / 1.8

OIS, Auto HDR, LED flash

Secondary rear view camera

123 ° wide angle

12MP 1.12 µm f / 2.2

Tertiary rear view camera

45 ° / telephoto 2x zoom

12MP 1.0 µm f / 2.4,

OIS

SIM Size

NanoSIM + eSIM

Wireless

802.11a / b / g / n / ac 2×2 MU-MIMO, BT 5.0 LE,

NFC, GPS / Glonass / Galileo / BDS

connectivity

USB Type C

characteristics

(It folds glass)

Start the operating system

Android 10

introductory price

$ 1380/1480 €

The Galaxy Z Flip is equipped with a Snapdragon 855+ processor. In general, the inside of the phone is more like a flagship phone from 2019 than the more impressive processors in the S20 series. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which is relatively handsome.

However, what makes the Z Flip so impressive is its display. It is not the first flexible display and is relatively average with a resolution of 2636 x 1080. The special thing is that this is the very first display on the market that has an ultra-thin glass cover attached – yes, it is a foldable glass pane. The effects are huge compared to a foldable plastic screen. The glass should be significantly more scratch-resistant than plastic alternatives. This is a much more practical option when it comes to the long-term durability of the phone.

Samsung’s hinge mechanism is designed to minimize dust ingress into the system’s gears. Another special feature is that the phone snaps into different angles (e.g. 120 °) instead of being freely flexible at every angle.

The form factor is interesting and falls into 73.6 mm width. When folded, it is 87.4 mm long and 17.3 mm thick at the hinge and 15.4 mm at the sagging end. When unfolded, it grows to a length of 167.3 mm and is only 6.9 mm thin. In terms of weight, Samsung managed to hold it relatively well at 183 g, the battery is a little less impressive at only 3300 mAh.

The front camera is reached through a hole in the screen and has a standard 10MP sensor and a lens with an aperture of 1: 2.4 with a field of view of 80 °. The reversing cameras have a 12-megapixel wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle module, whose technical data are similar to those of the S10 and Note10 series.

It is interesting that when the phone is folded, a second small information screen is displayed next to the cameras. However, this should only show limited information or can be used as a tiny viewfinder for selfies with the rear cameras. and does not serve as a full screen like the cover display of the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available on February 14 for $ 1380 and $ 1480. Considering the novel form factor, it is a fairly attractive price and appears to be competing very hard with the Motorola Razr in the foldable flip phone market, undercutting the price while having much better hardware.

Advertisement