Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Book S back in August last year. After several delays, Samsung took pre-orders for this laptop last month. Today Samsung started shipping this laptop. You can now order the new Galaxy Book S laptop with Snapdragon 8cx processor, Gigabit LTE, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for $ 999.

Highlights of the Galaxy Book S:

The Galaxy Book S combines light weight and durability in a practical design to keep you mobile. Only 11.8 mm thick and a weight under 1 kg This feature allows you to take your device anywhere, while the solid clamshell shape provides stability so you can type for hours without fatigue.

The Snapdragon 8cx platform offers a superior Always on, always connected PC Extreme performance computing experience for amazing graphics, powerful productivity and incredible battery life.

The 42Wh battery lasts for Up to 25 hours of video playback with a single charge.

Charging your Samsung Galaxy Book S is easy with one USB Type C adapter

Turn on the device and sign in with just one touch. A merged power switch and a fingerprint sensor With this option you can start your Samsung Galaxy Book S and log in at the same time.

The Galaxy Book S is available in the color Mercury Gray. You can order the device here in the United States. You can also order this device from the Microsoft Store.