Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Book S back in August last year. After several delays, Samsung took pre-orders for this laptop last month. Today Samsung started shipping this laptop. You can now order the new Galaxy Book S laptop with Snapdragon 8cx processor, Gigabit LTE, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for $ 999.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OPxCmCzNU8 [/ embed]
Highlights of the Galaxy Book S:
- The Galaxy Book S combines light weight and durability in a practical design to keep you mobile. Only 11.8 mm thick and a weight under 1 kg This feature allows you to take your device anywhere, while the solid clamshell shape provides stability so you can type for hours without fatigue.
- The Snapdragon 8cx platform offers a superior one Always on, always connected PC Extreme performance computing experience for amazing graphics, powerful productivity and incredible battery life.
- The 42Wh battery lasts for Up to 25 hours of video playback with a single charge. Spend long hours watching, writing reports, or writing lecture notes without worrying about the charger.
- Charging your Samsung Galaxy Book S is easy with one USB Type C adapter So you don’t have to carry large adapters around to charge your device.
- Turn on the device and sign in with just one touch. A merged power switch and a fingerprint sensor With this option you can start your Samsung Galaxy Book S and log in at the same time.
The Galaxy Book S is available in the color Mercury Gray. You can order the device here in the United States. You can also order this device from the Microsoft Store.