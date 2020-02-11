Advertisement

Samsung’s latest Galaxy phones are here – the S20, the S20 + and the S20 Ultra. The South Korean company presented the new smartphones on February 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

There is a lot to discover with unusual new functions such as advanced 100x zoom cameras, 120 Hz displays and much more. Samsung has also introduced several new accessories, including the new Galaxy Buds +.

If you’re wondering how to hold the latest Samsung cell phones and gadgets in Canada, you’ve come to the right place. Below you will find all information on pre-orders, prices and availability for the purchase of the S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra from Samsung in Canada or from Canadian suppliers.

Author’s note: The following information will be updated as soon as the provider information is available. If a carrier is missing, they have not yet provided S20 details.

Samsung Canada

Pre-orders for the S20 line will go online from February 11 and run until March 5. Pre-orders include the Galaxy Buds + as a gift to buy. Sales start on March 6, 2020. The direct prices for the smartphones are listed below.

Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – $ 1,319.99

Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB – $ 1,579.99

Galaxy S20 + 5G 512GB (Cosmic Black only) – $ 1,779.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB – $ 1,849.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB (Cosmic Gray only) – $ 2,109.99

Eastlink

Customers can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + or S20 Ultra from Eastlink. Pre-orders are open until March 5, and those who pre-order will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds +. The prices are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – $ 0 in advance on easyTab, $ 45 a month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB – $ 0 in advance on easyTab, $ 55 a month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB – $ 0 in advance on easyTab, $ 65 a month for 24 months

Find out more here.

Rogers

Rogers also offers the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range. The devices are “5G capable”. Pre-orders are available now and run through March 5. Customers receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds + when they pre-order. The prices can be found below.

Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Gray – $ 0 upfront, $ 35 per month upfront edge funding

Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Gray – $ 0 in advance, $ 55 per month funding

Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue or black – $ 0 in advance, $ 45 per month funding with Upfront Edge

Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue or black – $ 0 in advance, $ 65.83 per month funding

Galaxy S20 + 5G 512GB in blue or black – $ 0 in advance, $ 50.83 per month funding with Upfront Edge

Galaxy S20 + 5G 512GB in blue or black – $ 0 in advance, funding $ 74.16 per month

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Gray – $ 0 upfront, $ 55 per month Upfront Edge funding

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Gray – $ 0 in advance, $ 77.08 per month funding

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB Gray – $ 0 upfront, $ 62.91 per month Upfront Edge funding

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB in Gray – $ 0 upfront, $ 87.91 per month funding

Note that Upfront Edge lowers monthly financing costs if users return the device after two years or pay the difference for storage.

Find out more here.

Fido

Customers who reserve a new Galaxy S20 device from Fido through the new Fido payment program before March 5 will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds +. The prices are listed below.

Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in blue and gray – $ 520 less plus $ 33.33 a month in funding with the Fido payment program

Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue and black – $ 780 less plus $ 33.33 per month of funding

Galaxy S20 + 5G 512GB – $ 980 less plus $ 33.33 monthly funding

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Gray – $ 1,050 less plus $ 33.33 a month in funding

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB – $ 1,310 less plus $ 33.33 monthly funding

Find out more here.

Bell jar

If you pre-order one of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones from Bell before March 5, you will receive Samsung Galaxy Buds + for free. The prices are listed below.

Bell SmartPay financing + device return option Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in blue or gray – $ 0 less with $ 35 monthly funding Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue or black – $ 0 less with $ 45 monthly funding Gray Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $ 0 less with $ 55 monthly funding

Bell SmartPay financing Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in blue or gray – $ 0 less with a monthly funding of $ 55 Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue or black – $ 0 less with a monthly funding of $ 65.84 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Gray – $ 0 less with $ 77.09 monthly funding

Subsidized phone Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in blue or gray – $ 450 for a two-year Premium Plus plan starting at $ 125 a month Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue or black – $ 700 for a two-year Premium Plus plan starting at $ 125 a month Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in gray – $ 950 for a two-year Premium Plus plan starting at $ 125 a month



Find out more here.

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile’s website currently states that the Galaxy S20 5G will be available shortly and is dated March 6, 2020.

Videotron

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is currently listed as “coming soon” on the Videotron website. However, if you click the “Coming Soon” link, users will be directed back to the Videotron homepage.

Telus

The Telus website includes a pre-order option for the new Galaxy S20 phones. Customers who pre-order receive Galaxy Buds + by phone for free, like the others. The prices are listed below:

Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in blue and gray – $ 0 less, $ 31.67 monthly, Bring-It-Back / $ 0 less, $ 55 monthly funding

Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB in blue and black – $ 0 less, $ 40 a month for bring-it-back funding / $ 0 less, $ 65.83 a month for funding

Galaxy S20 + 5G 512GB in blue and black – $ 0 less, $ 46.67 per month bring-it-back funding / $ 0 less with $ 74.17 monthly funding

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Gray – $ 0 less, $ 49.17 monthly funding with bring-it-back / $ 0 less with $ 77.08 funding per month

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB in Gray – USD 0 less, USD 57.92 per month Bring-It-Back financing / USD 0 less, USD 87.92 per month financing

Find out more here.

SaskTel

SaskTel has released a pre-order form for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra devices. Like the others, SaskTel offers a free pair of Galaxy Buds + with pre-orders for a Galaxy S20 device. The pre-order offer is available until March 1st.

Customers must complete a pre-order form on the SaskTel website with the model of their choice, pick-up location, location, and contact information. Customers who do not pick up their preorder by the end of the day on March 6th at the selected location or at SaskTel will cancel their preorder. The price details are below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 GB in blue or gray – From USD 0 for a term of two years + USD 35.58 per month plus quotation or USD 853.99 for a term of two years

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G 128 GB / 512 GB in blue or black – From USD 0 for a term of two years + USD 45.83 per month plus quotation or USD 1,099.99 with a term of two years

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB / 512GB in Gray – Starting at $ 0 for a two-year term + $ 56.54 per month plus pricing, or $ 1,356.99 for a two-year term

Find out more here.

Koodo

Koodo states that the S20 cannot be pre-ordered and prices will be available at a later date.

There’s more to come …

