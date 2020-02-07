Advertisement

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in less than a week, the leaks have become a flow and full technical data sheets and marketing documents are appearing.

The latest is from Ishan Agarwal of XDA-Developers, who posted the following data sheet for the handset.

It is reading:

The next generation of Galaxy: Create anywhere on the slim, powerful Galaxy S20 5G with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and the radical new 30x space zoom.

features:

Revolutionary camera. Ready for 5G: room zoom, single-take and bright night in a class of its own change the way you share your world.

One-tap photos and videos: Take videos and multiple types of pictures with one tap of the shutter button (1).

Change the experiences you love only with Galaxy 5G: get more power for everything you love with Galaxy 5G. Share more, play harder, experience more and never miss a beat (2).

Super close-up shots: Zoom from afar and take pictures with the groundbreaking new Space Zoom (3).

Luminous photos and movie videos at night: With Ultra Bright Night you can take first-class videos and dazzling photos at night without flash.

Power to last through your day: an intelligent battery that ensures every scrolling, every click, every call, every tip, every playlist and every season finale all day long. Thanks to the super-fast charging, the battery can be charged in just a few minutes (4) (5).

Save more. Do more: Thanks to the generous memory and expandable memory, you never have to delete what is important to you.

Stands for up to 30 minutes for up to 1.5 meters of water: Galaxy phones are equipped as standard with IP68 protection against dust, spilled water and even quick immersion in the water (6).

1. Single Shot Takes pictures and videos in up to 10 seconds

2. Requires an optimal 5G network connection available in selected markets.

3. The 100x space zoom includes the digital zoom, which can lead to image deterioration

4. Based on average battery life under normal usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as the network, the features selected, the frequency of calls and call patterns, data usage and other applications. Results may vary.

5. When using the supplied charger and cable; The battery life is based on typical conditions of use, which may depend on factors such as the network, selected functions and running applications

6. Waterproof for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 5 feet. Clean the residue / dry after wetting it.

What does the box contain?

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

USB cable – Type C to C

Charger (25 W) – type C.

AKG Headset-C type

SIM card installed

ejector

and Insert- Samsung Care & Photo / Video Info

UV-protective film

Technical specifications

Battery information: 4000 mAh battery cannot be removed

Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, DI, HFP, HID, HOGP, HSP, CARD, OPP, PAN, PBAP

Dimensions: 2.7 / 2 inches x 5.97 inches x 0.31 inches

Display: 6.2-inch WQHD + (8200 × 1440) Super AMOLED display

Keyboard: capacitive

Storage: 12 GB RAM / 128 GB ROM / microSD (max. 1 TB)

Operating system: Android 10

Processor: 2.84 GHz octa-core processor (SDM865 + X55 5G modem)

Talk time: 1 hour (?)

Weight: 9.5 ounces

The different camera modes have to be explained in more detail, but it seems that hardly anything is known about the handset.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.

