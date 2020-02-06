Advertisement

Samsung is only a few days away from its Unpacked 2020 event, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series along with the Galaxy Fold / Galaxy Z Flip. We reported earlier this morning that Google will be on stage with Samsung to announce “something interesting” with Samsung.

However, it looks like Google isn’t the only surprise at the event. According to a brand revealed by Letsgodigital, Samsung may be planning to use Google, Apple, OnePlus and others to compete with its new camera technology. The brand, known as “Nonacell”, was registered on February 5, 2020 with the British IPO. The brand has a Class 9 classification and is referred to as an image sensor. electrical sensor; Camera with an image sensor. The idea behind it is to merge 9 pixels into 1 to create a detailed and line-free lowlight photo. Samsung used Quad Bayer technology, which merges 4 pixels into 1 pixel to take a photo in low light.

In December, Ice Universe already tweeted that Samsung would use a 108 MP ISOcell Bright HM1 sensor based on Nonacell technology. This previous leak from Ice Universe appears to be consistent with the latest brand, confirming the use of new technologies that should dramatically improve image quality.

