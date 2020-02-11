Advertisement

Samsung is ready to hold its unpacked event in San Francisco in just a few hours. Samsung will introduce at least three new products – the smartphones from the Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series, which we now know almost everything about.

Just in time for the event, Evan Blass aka evLeaks has released a final video trailer for the S20 series, which shows the attractive handsets.

Unfortunately, his tweets are protected – followers can be seen here, but here is a GIF version for everyone else:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The Galaxy S20 5G has a 6.2-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to the MSP, the smartphone will be equipped with the Exynos 990 chipset and 128 GB onboard memory. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrasonic sensor on the back and a 10-megapixel device on the front. The rear cameras support 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera can take 4K images at 60 fps. Other technical data include a 4,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers from AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G

Speaking of the Galaxy S20 + 5G, it will offer a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED with the same 20: 9 aspect ratio. It will offer a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back, as well as a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The rear cameras support 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera can take 4K images at 60 fps. It will include a 4,500 mAh battery, which is 500 mAh more than what the Galaxy S20 offers. Additional specifications include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers from AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the highest quality Galaxy S20. The smartphone’s 6.9-inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Like the S20 and S20 +, the S20 Ultra has a 120 Hz display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be equipped with a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras of the Galaxy S20 Ultra can record 8K videos, while the front camera records 4K videos at 60 fps. Other technical data include a 5,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers from AKG and IP68 certification.

