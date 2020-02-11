Advertisement

After Samsung officially launched the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, you’re probably wondering if upgrading the Galaxy S10 series is worth it.

Surprisingly, the S20 series is worth upgrading for the first time in a few years if you’re a smartphone fan. Otherwise, you may just want to stick to your S10 smartphone.

Below we compared the S20 with the S10e, the S20 + with the S10 and the S20 Ultra with the S10 +.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. S10e

These are flagship handsets of the S series for beginners. both phones offer high quality specifications in a smaller size.

The S20 costs $ 1,319.99 and the S10e costs $ 869.99.

Samsung Galaxy S20 + against S10

The S20 + and S10 are both phones that offer high quality specs like the S20 and S10e, but are larger and provide a better camera experience.

The 128 GB S20 + costs $ 1,579.99 and the S10 costs $ 1,259.99.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. S10 +

Here are the two flagship kings from the series. I think there’s a big difference between the S20 Ultra and the S10 + with 100x zoom and a huge 6.9-inch display.

The 128 GB S20 Ultra 5G costs $ 1,849.99 and the S10 + $ 1,259.99.

You can find more information about the prices of the new S20 series from Samsung in our article.

