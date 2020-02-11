Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is characterized by improvements and functions of the camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the epitome of this and combines new hardware such as Samsung’s largest image sensor to date with AI-based techniques to achieve breathtaking image quality.

“With an incredible AI-powered camera, you can capture the moments they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics.

With a larger image sensor available for the Galaxy S20 series, the camera resolution is increased significantly to get more detailed images with additional flexibility in editing, cropping and zooming. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108 megapixel camera that can capture more light, so you can get great picture quality even in low light conditions. The S20 Ultra goes one step further and can dynamically switch between a high-resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode thanks to non-binning technology, which combines nine pixels at the sensor level into one pixel.

It also has groundbreaking zoom capability. With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, which uses a combination of hybrid optic zoom and super-resolution zoom, including AI-powered digital zoom, you can zoom in far, far away. It offers up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20 + and upgrades to the revolutionary folding lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI-controlled multi-image processing to reduce quality losses at high zoom levels so users can experience them super- Resolution Zoom up to 100x with a clearer view than ever before.

The camera also includes a new mode called Single Take. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can take a range of photos and videos like Live Focus, Cropped, Ultra Wide and more that best capture your moment.

The Galaxy S20 also offers stunning 8K video footage with super steady and anti-roll stabilization and AI motion analysis.

For more information, see the TechAdvisor space zoom demo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxqPSyS7WbM [/ embed]

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available on March 6, 2020.

