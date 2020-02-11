Advertisement
We already know everything about the upcoming foldable Samsung Galaxy Z flip smartphone, but some new gaps in the marketing material (published by Evan Blass) for the device also show who hopes Samsung can buy the device for $ 1,500.
When it comes to vlogging and tripods and low-angle shots, Samsung is clearly not aimed at the average smartphone user.
Samsung highlights the following as outstanding features of the Galaxy Z Flip:
- The Galaxy Z Flip’s flip-up display is made from groundbreaking ultra-thin glass.
- The Galaxy Z Flip has a slim design and improves the portability of the bags when folded.
- The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can shoot 4K video.
- The camera on the Galaxy Z Flip lets you take great stills, videos, and hyperlapse videos at night.
- The small LED indicator on the outside of the device allows you to stay up to date with discreet notifications.
- With the Multi Active Windows function, you can edit several apps at the same time. You can even switch between applications using drag and drop.
- The Galaxy Z Flip offers an optimized user interface for great mobile experiences.
Important technical data of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octo-core processor
- 6.7 inch full HD + dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design
- 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS3.0
- 12 MP dual pixel 1: 1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP ultra wide angle 1: 2.2 camera
- 10 MP dual pixel f / 2.4 front camera
- 3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts
- Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm
- Weight: 183 grams
- Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4 + 5 GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)
Will one of our readers pick one up? Let us know below.
