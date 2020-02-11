Advertisement

We already know everything about the upcoming foldable Samsung Galaxy Z flip smartphone, but some new gaps in the marketing material (published by Evan Blass) for the device also show who hopes Samsung can buy the device for $ 1,500.

When it comes to vlogging and tripods and low-angle shots, Samsung is clearly not aimed at the average smartphone user.

Samsung highlights the following as outstanding features of the Galaxy Z Flip:

The Galaxy Z Flip’s flip-up display is made from groundbreaking ultra-thin glass.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a slim design and improves the portability of the bags when folded.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can shoot 4K video.

The camera on the Galaxy Z Flip lets you take great stills, videos, and hyperlapse videos at night.

The small LED indicator on the outside of the device allows you to stay up to date with discreet notifications.

With the Multi Active Windows function, you can edit several apps at the same time. You can even switch between applications using drag and drop.

The Galaxy Z Flip offers an optimized user interface for great mobile experiences.

Important technical data of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octo-core processor

6.7 inch full HD + dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS3.0

12 MP dual pixel 1: 1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP ultra wide angle 1: 2.2 camera

10 MP dual pixel f / 2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4 + 5 GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Will one of our readers pick one up? Let us know below.

