Advertisement

A customer tries a Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Fold smartphone from the company’s D’light flagship store in Seoul, South Korea on September 6, Photo: SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Los Angeles / Seoul: Samsung Electronics Co. gave the world its first official look at the company’s upcoming, more compact, foldable smartphone in a commercial that aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Advertisement

The short advertisement shows the square, folded shape of the device, the tiny notification field on the outside and the large widescreen display on the inside. The phone, which is slated for a glamorous launch on February 11th in San Francisco, represents Samsung’s efforts to “define a new era,” as its new phone boss, Taemoon Roh, put it. Bloomberg News reported that there will be a special edition in collaboration with fashion designer Thom Browne.

This more compact device is smaller and more compact than Samsung’s original foldable Galaxy Fold and uses the well-known form of flip phones, albeit in a larger format. Samsung’s commercial shows some optimizations of the camera surface to use only half of the screen, with the half-folded device acting as a stand.

According to the advertisement, the phone will be available in at least black and purple. The technology giant, based in South Korea, is also expected to launch three new phones in its flagship Galaxy S family, all of which will be launched simultaneously with the new foldable device under the Galaxy S20 banner. – Bloomberg

Also read: In 2020, Samsung and Apple will fight for the No. 1 smartphone seller

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement