Advertisement

At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung today unveiled its Galaxy S20 5G series, which includes the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra smartphones with 5G connectivity, new camera technology and more.

The Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, the Galaxy S20 + has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. All three displays are full screen displays with small camera sections and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, face recognition functions, HDR10 + certification and 120 Hz refresh rates.

The Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra work with both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks, while the Galaxy S20 is limited to sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. mmWave is the fastest 5 GHz network, but will be limited to larger urban areas, while the slower 6 GHz network will be more common.

Advertisement

Galaxy S20 Ultra

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20 has a camera setup with three lenses, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

Galaxy S20 +

The Galaxy S20 + has the same cameras and a fourth “Depth Vision” camera, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with the depth camera.

According to Samsung, all cameras in the new smartphones can let in more light for better pictures in low light conditions, and the S20 Ultra can dynamically switch between a 108-megapixel mode and a 12-megapixel mode.

Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras

All three smartphones have “Space Zoom”, which allows users to enlarge the Galaxy S20 and S20 + up to 30 times, while the S20 Ultra has a 10x lossless zoom for a total of 100x zoom.

With a “single take” function, the Galaxy S20 smartphones can take a number of photos and videos simultaneously, e.g. B. Live Focus, Cropped, Ultra Wide and more. You can then use AI to recommend the best setting for the heap.

The new smartphones support 8K video recordings with “Super Steady” and stabilization functions against rolling away. Each of the new smartphones is equipped with a 10 megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20

All new smartphones are powered by a 7-nanometer 64-bit octa-core processor. The S20 and S20 + offer 12 GB RAM, while the S20 Ultra offers 12 or 16 GB RAM depending on the model. Storage capacity starts at 128 GB, but a 512 GB option is available for high-end devices.

The S20 has a 4,000 mAh battery, the S20 + has a 4,500 mAh battery and the S20 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery. Fast wireless charging is supported and the smartphone comes with a 25 W charger.

Samsung offers the smartphones in several colors. The S20 is available in the colors Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink, while the S20 + is available in the colors Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black. The S20 Ultra is available in the colors Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

The new Samsung smartphones will be available from March 6th. Pre-orders start on February 21st. Pricing starts at $ 999.99 for the Galaxy S20 5G, $ 1,199.99 for the Galaxy S20 + 5G, and $ 1,399.99 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

In addition to the new Galaxy S20 smartphone, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z flip smartphone and the Galaxy Buds + for $ 149 on February 14.

The Galaxy Buds + is Samsung’s newest AirPods competitor. It has a two-way speaker for improved sound, three microphones, a longer battery life of 11 hours and improved connectivity. MacRumors videographer Dan is attending Samsung’s Unpacked event, and Samsung is allowing media members to test the devices after the announcements are complete. Therefore, there will be a practical video today with the Galaxy Z Flip and the new Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Advertisement