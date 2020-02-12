Advertisement

Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy S20 Ultra flagship smartphone with a 108 megapixel camera as part of its quad camera setup yesterday. Samsung today introduced ISOCELL Bright HM1, the image sensor that the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108 megapixel camera is equipped with. ISOCELL Bright HM1 comes with several new technologies such as Nonacell and Smart ISO to provide a great picture experience. Details on the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor can be found below:

This new 1: 1.33 inch sensor with 108 million 0.8 μm pixels is the first in the industry Nonacell technology , which provides brighter images in low light conditions. Nonacell is an improved version of Tetracell with a three by three pixel structure. In the HM1, Nonacell combines nine neighboring 0.8 μm pixels to imitate a large 2.4 μm pixel, which more than doubles Tetracell’s light absorption.

, which provides brighter images in low light conditions. Nonacell is an improved version of Tetracell with a three by three pixel structure. In the HM1, Nonacell combines nine neighboring 0.8 μm pixels to imitate a large 2.4 μm pixel, which more than doubles Tetracell’s light absorption. With an increasing number of neighboring cells and color disturbances that make pixel binning technology more difficult, the HM1 was able to implement the method using Samsung ISOCELL Plus technology This drastically reduces crosstalk and minimizes optical loss and light reflection.

This drastically reduces crosstalk and minimizes optical loss and light reflection. For ultimate results in all lighting conditions, the HM1 Nonacell complements with several other advanced pixel technologies. For example the HM1 Smart-ISO technology creates vivid and vivid images through intelligent selection of the optimal ISO.

creates vivid and vivid images through intelligent selection of the optimal ISO. In difficult environments with mixed light for photo shoots, the HM1 offers Real-time HDR technology optimizes exposure, creates more natural videos and still images. By assigning the most appropriate exposure lengths to each pixel, the HM1 can capture multiple exposure scenes simultaneously and create real-time HDR images for both preview and capture modes. The HM1 supports a Gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) and super PD , an advanced phase detection technology for fast and accurate autofocus.

optimizes exposure, creates more natural videos and still images. By assigning the most appropriate exposure lengths to each pixel, the HM1 can capture multiple exposure scenes simultaneously and create real-time HDR images for both preview and capture modes. The HM1 supports a , an advanced phase detection technology for fast and accurate autofocus. With the HM1, users can preview and capture full images and close-ups of the subject with up to 3x lossless zoom while maintaining image quality. This is made possible by the Sensor converts the pixels directly using an embedded hardware IPinstead of having the task delegated to the mobile processor. With 108 million pixels, the sensor is also able to generate images with up to 3x zoom and a resolution of 12 Mp without upscaling.

Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 is currently in series production and more devices with this sensor will be available in the coming months.

Advertisement

Source: Samsung

Advertisement