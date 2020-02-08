Advertisement

We reported earlier this morning that Ericsson is planning to retire from MWC 2020 later this month. This is just a few days after LG’s announcement not to attend MWC 2020. Both Ericsson and LG stated that the safety of employees is a top priority and therefore they will not send anyone to Barcelona.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the GSMA, it seems Samsung is getting out of MWC 2020 too. According to sources familiar with the matter, Samsung is reviewing its plan to attend the event. The company has yet to make an official decision, but according to CNET, many employees at Samsung’s US and Korean headquarters are planning to cancel their trips to Europe.

Samsung is still planning a booth at MWC 2020, but sources say the company won’t have any key executives at this event. Samsung is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. The company’s decision not to attend the event could have a huge impact on the entire show. Nothing has been confirmed yet, however, as Samsung’s rapidly changing conditions could rethink whether the conditions improve ahead of the event.

